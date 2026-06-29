New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 28-July 4

Shop the latest drops including styles celebrating "Moana," "Aladdin," Disney Parks, Winnie the Pooh, and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, June 29, 2026

NEW! Aladdin

Aladdin Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Abu Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store

Genie T-Shirt for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store

Jafar and Iago T-Shirt for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Parks Home Essentials

Disney Parks Attractions Succulent Journal | Disney Store

Disney Parks Attractions Succulent Mug | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Quilt Mug | Disney Store

Daisy Duck 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Sweater Journal | Disney Store

Spider-Man Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

The Mandalorian and Grogu Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Star Wars | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store

Clawhauser Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Collegiate Canvas Backpack | Disney Store

NEW! Kids Jackets

Minnie Mouse Bomber Jacket for Girls – Personalized | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Tigger 1/4 Zip Pullover Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Ariel Bomber Jacket for Girls – The Little Mermaid – Personalized | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Pluto Faux Shearling Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Cars Bomber Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store

Anna and Elsa Bomber Jacket for Girls – Frozen – Personalized | Disney Store

Disney Princess Bomber Jacket for Girls – Personalized | Disney Store

The Aristocats 1/2 Zip Pullover Top for Kids | Disney Store

Boba Fett Bomber Jacket for Kids – Star Wars – Personalized | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale 1/4 Zip Pullover Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Back to Front Varsity Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store

Spider-Man Bomber Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store

NEW! Sleepwear

Mickey Mouse Icon Pointelle T-Shirt and Shorts Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Pointelle T-Shirt and Pants Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

NEW! Jewelry

Disney Princess Tiara and Star Necklace | Disney Store

Disney Princess Tiara and Star Stud Earrings Set | Disney Store

NEW! Mickey Mouse Jacket

Mickey Mouse Denim Jacket for Women | Disney Store

NEW! Moana

Moana Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Moana Wristlet Pouch – Live Action | Disney Store

Heihei Squawking Vinyl Figure – Moana | Disney Store

Maui Talking Action Figure – Moana 2 – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store

Pua Oinking Vinyl Figure – Moana | Disney Store

Moana Watch and Pin Set by Citizen | Disney Store

NEW! Disney Parks Clothing

Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Berry | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Berry | Disney Store

Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Chocolate | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Chocolate | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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https://www.disneystore.com/aladdin-pullover-sweatshirt-for-adults-5201106031180M.html

https://www.disneystore.com/abu-pullover-hoodie-for-adults-aladdin-5201106031181M.html

https://www.disneystore.com/genie-t-shirt-for-adults-aladdin-5205106031182M.html

https://www.disneystore.com/jafar-and-iago-t-shirt-for-adults-%C2%A0aladdin-5205106031183M.html



