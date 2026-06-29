New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store June 28-July 4
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, June 29, 2026
NEW! Aladdin
Aladdin Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Abu Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store
Genie T-Shirt for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store
Jafar and Iago T-Shirt for Adults – Aladdin | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Parks Home Essentials
Disney Parks Attractions Succulent Journal | Disney Store
Disney Parks Attractions Succulent Mug | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Quilt Mug | Disney Store
Daisy Duck 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Sweater Journal | Disney Store
Spider-Man Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
The Mandalorian and Grogu Water Bottle with Built-In Straw – Star Wars | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Water Bottle with Built-In Straw | Disney Store
Clawhauser Mug – Zootopia | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Collegiate Canvas Backpack | Disney Store
NEW! Kids Jackets
Minnie Mouse Bomber Jacket for Girls – Personalized | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh and Tigger 1/4 Zip Pullover Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Ariel Bomber Jacket for Girls – The Little Mermaid – Personalized | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Pluto Faux Shearling Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Cars Bomber Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store
Anna and Elsa Bomber Jacket for Girls – Frozen – Personalized | Disney Store
Disney Princess Bomber Jacket for Girls – Personalized | Disney Store
The Aristocats 1/2 Zip Pullover Top for Kids | Disney Store
Boba Fett Bomber Jacket for Kids – Star Wars – Personalized | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale 1/4 Zip Pullover Jacket for Kids | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Back to Front Varsity Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store
Spider-Man Bomber Jacket for Kids – Personalized | Disney Store
NEW! Sleepwear
Mickey Mouse Icon Pointelle T-Shirt and Shorts Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Pointelle T-Shirt and Pants Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
NEW! Jewelry
Disney Princess Tiara and Star Necklace | Disney Store
Disney Princess Tiara and Star Stud Earrings Set | Disney Store
NEW! Mickey Mouse Jacket
Mickey Mouse Denim Jacket for Women | Disney Store
NEW! Moana
Moana Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store
Moana Wristlet Pouch – Live Action | Disney Store
Heihei Squawking Vinyl Figure – Moana | Disney Store
Maui Talking Action Figure – Moana 2 – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Pua Oinking Vinyl Figure – Moana | Disney Store
Moana Watch and Pin Set by Citizen | Disney Store
NEW! Disney Parks Clothing
Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Berry | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Berry | Disney Store
Disneyland Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Chocolate | Disney Store
Walt Disney World Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Chocolate | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- $15 Beach Towels | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
https://www.disneystore.com/aladdin-pullover-sweatshirt-for-adults-5201106031180M.html
https://www.disneystore.com/abu-pullover-hoodie-for-adults-aladdin-5201106031181M.html
https://www.disneystore.com/genie-t-shirt-for-adults-aladdin-5205106031182M.html
https://www.disneystore.com/jafar-and-iago-t-shirt-for-adults-%C2%A0aladdin-5205106031183M.html