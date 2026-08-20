Disney Store's New "Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection Looks Frightfully Fun

With both Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and the Oogie boogie Bash, the Halloween season is officially underway. That means it's time to dig out your favorite Halloween clothes, and if you don't have any favorite Halloween clothes, Disney Store wants to set you up.

What's Happening:

Disney Store has released details on a new The Nightmare before Christmas collection that will be made available on the site beginning August 24.

The collection includes: Jack Skellington themed MagicBand+ ($44.99)



Sally Ear Headband ($36.99)

Nightm are Before Christmas Loungefly Crossbody Bag and Coin Purse ($80.00)

Oogie Boogie Hear Hat Ornament ($29.99)

Light Up Decorative Pumpkin ($39.99) & Oogie Boogie Decorative Candle Holder ($34.99)

Vampire teddy Bag Charm ($16.99)

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Lounge Pants for Adults ($44.99)

Vampire Teddy Pullover Sweater for Women ($79.99)

Oogie Boogie ''Let’s Boogie'' Pullover Hoodie for Adults ($69.99)

Lock, Shock and Barrel Fashion T-Shirt for Adults ($39.99)

Jack Skellington V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt for Women ($64.99)

Jack Skellington and Sally Sculpted Mug ($24.99)

Zero Headband ($36.99)

Vampire Teddy Big Face Canvas Tote ($49.99)

Jack Skellington and Sally Plush Keychain Bag Charm Set ($29.99)

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