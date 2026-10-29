Sideshow Unleashes Zombie Wolverine in New Marvel Zombies Statue

The 11.5-inch collectible depicts a decaying Logan with Headpool skewered on his claws and gruesome details from the Marvel Zombies universe.

Wolverine is ready to sink his claws into collectors’ shelves with a gruesome new collectible inspired by Marvel’s undead universe. Sideshow has unveiled the Wolverine: Marvel Zombies Statue, bringing the terrifying, zombified version of Logan to life in a macabre display packed with gruesome details and comic book references.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the Marvel Zombies comic book series, which imagines a world where superheroes have been infected by a virus that turns them into the undead, the statue captures Wolverine in a state of horrifying decay. Torn flesh and muscle expose his silver Adamantium-coated skeleton as the feral mutant snarls, ready to continue his hunt.

The 11.5-inch-tall statue measures 10.4 inches wide and 7.02 inches deep (29.21 x 26.4 x 17.8 cm). Wolverine is depicted with Headpool skewered on one of his claws, although the Merc with Half a Mouth may prove difficult to keep down, even after a beheading.

The gruesome scene continues across the crumbling ground beneath Wolverine’s feet, where bones and body parts litter the ruins. Fans can also spot the X-Mansion’s seal and Sabretooth’s severed arm, along with additional macabre details hidden throughout the sculpt.

The Wolverine: Marvel Zombies Statue retails for $595 and is available to pre-order now, giving Marvel collectors a chance to add this horrifying take on Logan to their collections.

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