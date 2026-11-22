Disney Family shared the new collaboration for young Spider-Man fans, though individual items and prices have not been confirmed.

Spider-Man fans have a new reason to swing by Ross Dress for Less. A Marvel Spider-Man x Ecko collection has arrived at the retailer. If there's a downside to the lineup, it's that adults looking for cool Spider-Man threads will be out of luck, as this collection is just for kids.

What's Happening:

The Disney Family Instagram account highlighted the kids' collection, which blends the classic Ecko streetwear look with New York City's favorite hero.

It's a pretty cool collection of clothing that might be perfect for any young Spidey fan looking to show off their love of the wall-crawler this holiday season.

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