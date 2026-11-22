Marvel Spider-Man x Ecko Collection Arrives at Ross
Disney Family shared the new collaboration for young Spider-Man fans, though individual items and prices have not been confirmed.
Spider-Man fans have a new reason to swing by Ross Dress for Less. A Marvel Spider-Man x Ecko collection has arrived at the retailer. If there's a downside to the lineup, it's that adults looking for cool Spider-Man threads will be out of luck, as this collection is just for kids.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Family Instagram account highlighted the kids' collection, which blends the classic Ecko streetwear look with New York City's favorite hero.
- It's a pretty cool collection of clothing that might be perfect for any young Spidey fan looking to show off their love of the wall-crawler this holiday season.
More Marvel Merchandise News:
- Brand new Doom Spirit Jerseys are now available ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.
- A new collection of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figures has launched from Hasbro.
- Check out the recent Marvel/BABYMETAL collaboration.