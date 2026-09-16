Glamnetic Press-On Nails Provides Closer Look at Star Wars Collaboration

As we lead up to the 50th anniversary of Star Wars next year, this fall may be the perfect time to dress up in your intergalactic best thanks to the press-on nails company Glamnetic, which this week gave us a closer look at its new collection inspired by A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

What's happening:

Via its official Instagram feed, the press-on nails company Glamnetic has provided a closer look at its new collaboration with Star Wars, which brings "iconic inspiration from across the galaxy to your fingertips."

This collection will launch tomorrow, Thursday, September 17 and will be available at Ulta Beauty online and in stores on Saturday, September 19 .

and will be available at Ulta Beauty online and in stores on . The collection includes 11 "salon-quality press-on nails inspired by the characters, worlds, and legends of a galaxy far, far away" including Chewbacca, C-3PO, Princess Leia, R2-D2, Yoda, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Tatooine, the Force, the Jedi Order, and the Rebel Alliance. You can learn even more by visiting Glamnetic's official website.

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