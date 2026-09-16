Glamnetic Press-On Nails Provides Closer Look at Star Wars Collaboration
Mmm! Good taste in beauty products, you have.
As we lead up to the 50th anniversary of Star Wars next year, this fall may be the perfect time to dress up in your intergalactic best thanks to the press-on nails company Glamnetic, which this week gave us a closer look at its new collection inspired by A Galaxy Far, Far Away.
What's happening:
- Via its official Instagram feed, the press-on nails company Glamnetic has provided a closer look at its new collaboration with Star Wars, which brings "iconic inspiration from across the galaxy to your fingertips."
- This collection will launch tomorrow, Thursday, September 17 and will be available at Ulta Beauty online and in stores on Saturday, September 19.
- The collection includes 11 "salon-quality press-on nails inspired by the characters, worlds, and legends of a galaxy far, far away" including Chewbacca, C-3PO, Princess Leia, R2-D2, Yoda, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Tatooine, the Force, the Jedi Order, and the Rebel Alliance. You can learn even more by visiting Glamnetic's official website.
More Star Wars News:
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens has officially been surpassed by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the highest-grossing movie ever at the U.S. domestic box office.
- Learn all about the giant-slug species called the Hutts in the latest episode of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Galaxy Guide.
- Antoc Merrick's X-wing Starfighter from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is coming to Hasbro's The Vintage Collection of toys and action figures.