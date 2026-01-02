R5-K6 Astromech Droid Kicks Off Disney Store's New Build-A-Droid Series

Yep, this is the droid you're...you know the rest

Earlier this week, Disney Parks and Disney Store teased a new collectible action figure series inspired by Star Wars. For the first half of 2026, each month will feature a new addition to the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line, and today marks the debut of R5-K6— an Astromech Droid themed to Star Wars: A New Hope.

Disney Store is kicking off 2026 with a shake-up to its continuity line offerings. For the past several years, Disney released plush, accessories, apparel, Princess castles, or Ear headbands as a monthly series, but this year the focus is on Droids.

From January to June, collectors can acquire the Build-A-Droid series from the Droid Factory line featuring astromech and protocol droids from, and inspired by fan-favorite films and series like: Star Wars: A New Hope The Mandalorian The Clone Wars

Each collectible character will also include an additional piece that can be used to create a bonus droid —TC-332— once you have all six sets!

Today's release is R5-K6 Astromech, an "R5 droid that served in the Alliance to Restore the Republic's Red Squadron during the Galactic Civil War against the Galactic Empire."

The R5-K6 Astromech Droid is available now and sells for $16.99. New releases in the Build-A-Droid Series will arrive at Disney Store on the first Friday of the month at 8 AM PT.

Today's Release

R5-K6 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars | Disney Store

Fully sculpted

Articulated arms

Part of a new monthly Droid Factory Build-A-Droid program

Includes Droid Factory Build-A-Droid piece

Collect all six of the Droid Factory Build-A-Droid pieces to complete the TC-332 droid, each sold separately

Includes diagram showing the completed TC-332 droid and the six different pieces

Collect all Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

For ages 4 and up

Figure: approx. 2 1/2'' x 1 3/4'' x 1 2/3''

Upcoming Releases

CW-24 Protocol Droid Action Figure Set - February 6

QT-KT Astromech Droid Action Figure Set - March 6

