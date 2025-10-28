Don't Miss Disney Store's One Day Only Toy Tuesday Sale!
It’s time to get a jump start on your holiday shopping and if there are young Disney fans on your list who love dolls, toys and action figures, today’s the day to visit Disney Store! Now’s your chance to take advantage of the One Day Only - Toy Tuesday shopping event with up to 40% off plush, action figures and more.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is helping fans to have a playful and fun shopping experience as they browse online for the hottest toys of the year!
- Today is Toy Tuesday and that means guests can Save Up to 40% on Plush, Action Figures & more at Disney Store. Best of all these deals are locked in, not code needed.
- Have fun checking out all of the awesome toys at Disney Store! Prices start at just $9! Restrictions and exclusions apply.
Action Figures
Spider-Man, Venom and Miles Morales Talking Action Figure Set – Marvel Power Icons | Disney Store
Maui Talking Action Figure – Moana 2 | Disney Store
Yoda Force Guidance Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – 10'' | Disney Store
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker Talking Action Figure Set – Star Wars Power Force – 10'' H | Disney Store
Playsets
Rapunzel Tower Playset – Tangled | Disney Store
Disneyland Monorail Play Set – 70th Anniversary | Disney Store
Spider-Man Daily Bugle Play Set | Disney Store
Lightning McQueen Die Cast Set – Cars on the Road | Disney Store
Plush
Eeyore Plush – Medium 15 3/4'' | Disney Store
Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush – Disney Villains – 5'' – Limited Release | Disney Store
Sally Cuddleez Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Large 24'' | Disney Store
Ginny Plush – SuperKitties – Small 10 1/2'' | Disney Store
Dolls
Belle Disney Story Doll – Beauty and the Beast – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Aurora Disney Story Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 11 1/2'' | Disney Store
Ariel Disney Story Doll – The Little Mermaid – 11'' | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Disney Story Doll – Peter Pan – 10'' | Disney Store
Other Deals at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Now through November 3rd take advantage of the Pixie Perk and Enjoy $25 off a Future Purchase plus Free Shipping now, when you spend $100+ (pre-tax). Use the code PIXIEPERK at checkout!
- Free LEGO Classic Animation Scenes Set with Any Order of $130+ with Code: GIFT
More Disney Store Merchandise:
