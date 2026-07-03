Extra Savings Activated! Up to 60% Off at Disney Store During the Twice Upon a Year Sale

Use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to take advantage of the deal.

Disney Store’s Twice Upon A Year sale is going on now, but it'll only be around for a limited time! As part of this biannual shopping event, Disney Store is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of items including fashion, toys, home, accessories, and more. This weekend, Disney Store increased its deals with discounts now up to 60% off when you take an additional 25% off with the code: EXTRA25.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)



What’s Happening:

Summer shopping meets Disney magic as Disney Store’s biannual Twice Upon A Year Sale returns with savings now up to 60% off when they use the code: EXTRA25 at checkout.

returns with savings now up to 60% off when they use the code: at checkout. There’s so much to discover, including fashionable outfits, seasonal decor, toys for kids and kids at heart, huggable plush, and more all inspired by Disney Parks, characters, and films. Best of all, the price you see is the price you pay, no code needed.

The limited time deal applies to new markdowns, seasonal clothing, toys, swim, accessories, and more.

Guests can also take advantage of a special freebie with the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $85+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $85+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Toys

School’s out for the summer! When they’re not playing outdoors, it’s time to pull out the toys! Let their imaginations run wild with toys and playsets inspired by favorite characters.

Evie Doll – Descendants 10th Anniversary – 11'' | Disney Store

Miss Bunny Plush – Bambi – 13'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Rapunzel Spring 2026 Special Edition Doll – Tangled – 11'' | Disney Store

Robin Hood Plush – Disney Vault – 15 1/2'' | Disney Store

Chewbacca Life Day Talking Action Figure – Star Wars Power Force – 11 1/2'' H | Disney Store

Shop more Disney Toys.

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Mickey Mouse Club Windbreaker Jacket for Adults by Her Universe | Disney Store

Disneyland Collared Tennis Dress for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Spider-Man Baseball Jersey for Kids | Disney Store

Fear and Anxiety Short PJ PALS for Kids – Inside Out 2 | Disney Store

Shop more Disney Clothing.

High End Fashion

Treat yourself (or a loved one) to designer Disney bags and accessories from Dooney & Bourke, Vera Wang, Harveys, or Stoney Clover Lane. These items are perfect for your Disney adventures no matter the season.

Aladdin Tote Bag by Harveys | Disney Store

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Groom Ear Hat for Adults by Vera Wang – Limited Release | Disney Store

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Pinky Crossbody Bag | Disney Store

Around the Home

Bring the Disney magic to every corner of your home with kitchen essentials, ornaments, and other fun items.

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Tumbler Set – Blue | Disney Store

Fantasia Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 85th Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Bow Pillow | Disney Store

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Mug with Ear Hat Lid | Disney Store

Shop more Disney Home Essentials.

Collectibles

You can forever commemorate your Disney fandom with plush and display pieces inspired by favorite characters from Star Wars and other Disney stories.

Hulk vs. The Thing Marvel FANDROP Figure Set – Fantastic Four | Disney Store

Sith Holocron with Light and Sound Effects – Star Wars | Disney Store

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Pack – 101 Dalmatians – 4'' – Limited Release | Disney Store

The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Musical Figure | Disney Store

Shop more Disney Collectibles.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!