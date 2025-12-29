A Century of Charm and Heartarming Adventures: Disney Store Celebrates Winnie the Pooh

“Think it over, think it under,” then buy all of your favorites!

For the past 100 years, Winnie the Pooh and his friends have been charming readers and viewers of all ages with their heartwarming adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. Now that A.A. Milne's beloved creation has reached a century of storytelling, Disney Store is encouraging fans to celebrate by rolling out a new collection featuring the "silly old bear."

What’s Happening:

It doesn't matter how old you are or where in the world you grew up; you are surely familiar with Winnie the Pooh! The cute, thoughtful, and sometimes absentminded bear has been a constant companion to kids and kids at heart in the last century, and no one knows this better than Disney fans.

In honor of the milestone anniversary, Disney Store has unveiled a new Winnie the Pooh 100 Years collection, putting the bear and his pals front and center on apparel, accessories, and more.

Additionally, Disney Store has a limited edition Winnie the Pooh Knit Plush that serves as a delightful keepsake for young fans, or a beloved addition to any Pooh collection.

Guests can shop the Winnie the Pooh 100 Years collection at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99-$89.99.

Winnie the Pooh Knit Plush

Winnie the Pooh Knit Limited Edition Plush – 12'' | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh 100 Years

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Valentine's Day Pullover Sweatshirt for Women | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Pullover Sweatshirt for Men | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Hundred Acre Wood Map Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh and Pals ''Good Friends'' Mug | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Striped Seersucker Button Down Shirt for Men | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Cloud Quilted Jacket for Women | Disney Store

Tigger ''T-I-double G-E-R'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Sophie Ellen – Winnie the Pooh – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh ''Time for a Snack'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Sophie Ellen – Limited Edition | Disney Store

