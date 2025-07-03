How Disney Parks Ambassadors are Keeping the Magic Alive After 60 Years

We chat with Jada Young and Shannon Smith-Conrad about the milestone and their roles as Disney Parks ambassadors.

The Disney Ambassador Program was created by Walt Disney in 1965 for Disneyland’s 10th anniversary, as a way to extend his personal presence during Disneyland’s growing popularity. He selected the very first ambassador, Julie Reihm, to represent the company at public events, media appearances, and community functions. Since then, the program has expanded to include ambassador teams at every Disney resort around the world. During this anniversary year, that includes Jada Young at Disneyland Resort and Shannon Smith-Conrad at Walt Disney World—two cast members who bring energy, positivity, and a deep connection to their fellow cast members. I recently had the opportunity to interview at their respective resorts.

“We are here to represent all 80,000 cast members here at Walt Disney World not just within our company, but also outside into our communities," says Smith-Conrad. “It’s an honor to be in the program at this incredible milestone."

“For me, when you're in a role like this, it requires a certain amount of humility." says Young. “And when I talk about humility, I don't mean showing up smaller than you are. It's the reminder that there is something bigger than you."

For Young, who began her Disney career in 2017 working attractions, the road to ambassadorship included roles in special events and media, as well as being part of the opening team for Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure where one of her leaders also went on to become an ambassador - her predecessor Mark Everett King, Jr.

Smith-Conrad began in the Disney College Program on the West Coast in parking and transportation before moving to Florida and building her career through the College Program there and a professional internship.

Both women speak about their selection not as a destination, but as a continuation of their passion for cast life, community connection, and the values that define Disney.

“I was in my first college program," Smith-Conrad said. “I got invited to sit with the ambassadors during our celebration dinner. And I had no idea who they were. My friends were fangirling, they're like, ‘oh my gosh, like you got selected to sit with ambassadors. What did you do?’ And I had no idea. But I took that opportunity, since everyone was so in awe with them, to really gauge what this role was."

“I recognized that this was a role that helps other people feel proud of themselves and reminded people of community," Young says.

This year, the Ambassador Program’s 60th anniversary aligns with Disneyland’s 70th, making it an especially meaningful time for reflection and celebration.

As Young reminded me, Disneyland’s 70th is all about Celebrate Happy. “From Walt Disney’s opening day speech where he said ‘to all who come to this happy place, welcome.’ We're carrying on that legacy and those ideals with everything that we're doing for this celebration. It's all about reminding people, not just our cast members, but our guests who come to the parks, that we have created happiness for the past seven decades and we're really excited to continue to create happiness."

The ambassador role often places cast members at the center of major public events, press engagements, and behind-the-scenes efforts. But for Young and Smith-Conrad, the most memorable experiences have been deeply personal.

In early 2024, Young participated in the 39th Annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, where the route passed her grandmother’s church—the same place she was dedicated as a child. “I used to go to Sunday school there, and it was really special because I got to bring what I do as an ambassador into that space. My grandma was there on the street. She was cheering me on, and it was just really special because it showcased all the elements of the program for me.’

Smith-Conrad recalls a memorable moment when she was invited—unexpectedly—by Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro to walk through the under-construction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure during the filming of an internal video.

“I thought he was just being nice," she laughs. But after they filmed a video he came back: “‘Are you ready to go?’ ‘Oh, you’re not kidding.’ They had PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) backstage for me. I put on my boots and safety hat, vest and goggles and we walked the attraction."

She also remembers a striking interaction with Disney CEO Bob Iger at World of Frozen in Hong Kong.

“We weren’t even facing him yet, so he couldn’t see our name tags—but he greeted us by name. He is just an incredible leader."

Another moment that stands out for Smith-Conrad: representing Disney at Essence Fest in New Orleans.

“Because growing up a black woman, as an ambassador, I understand. I know how young black females see me in this role. Once I was a finalist and my brother sent me a video of my nieces seeing me on social media and their little voices saying, ’oh, there's auntie.’ I’m getting chills. It's bigger than just Disney. It's the next generation that we are influencing and letting them know that there is space for them in this role and in this position."

Both ambassadors credit Disney Legend Martha Blanding—a longtime cast member and mentor to many—with helping guide and support them throughout their terms.

“She has mentored quite a few people," says Young, adding, “Shannon and I are both really grateful that we get to be in her village. Martha, she connects with us pretty frequently. I'm talking to her almost every day. She spends time with us just to make sure that we understand the importance of the role that we have, and that we're able to not only make an impact, but that we also feel seen and taken care of, and that we're reminded that we have a village of people, not only who are with us now, but who came before us."

“She has turned into a mentor, not just within my career, but in life for me" Smith-Conrad adds. “And I met her during my ambassadorship, thanks to Jada Young, Disneyland ambassador on the West Coast. She is a phenomenal woman."

Whenever I interview an ambassador, I always ask two very important questions: What’s your favorite Disney movie and your favorite attraction? For Young, the answers come quickly.

“My favorite movie is The Lion King. My parents would leave me at home and I used to put in the VHS. I'd rewind it a million times. So, The Lion King." As for attraction, she declared, “Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT. I love music, and so I feel like the music in that ride really makes the experience fun."

For Smith-Conrad, when it comes to her favorite movie, “It's a tie. A regular movie, A Goofy Movie and then princess-wise, The Princess from the Frog."

Her favorite attraction is a throwback: “Country Bear Jamboree—I’m an old school girl, but I do appreciate how they brought Disney magic to the bears last year."

Finally, I asked them about their future when their terms end at the end of this year.

“I want to do everything," says Smith-Conrad. “I want to do marketing. I want to maybe go back to human resources because that was my background prior to being an ambassador. Or I might want to dabble into production. We have endless possibilities here at Disney. And I know that my team, my cast members, and my leadership are setting me up for success whatever that next dream and goal may be for me."

Young isn’t quite ready to look forward: “Right now, at this moment, I'm excited that we're kicking off the 70th celebration. That’s where I'm putting my focus because that’s what we've been looking forward to the past two years. As for what happens after the Ambassador Program, I mean, the possibilities are limitless."

As the Disney Ambassador Program celebrates 60 years, its mission remains rooted in storytelling, service, and connection. And through the voices of ambassadors like Jada Young and Shannon-Smith Conrad, that legacy continues—bright as ever.