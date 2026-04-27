ABC7 Offering a Chance to Win a Disney Cruise Line Vacation Aboard the Disney Wonder
If you live in SoCal – why not enter!?
ABC7 is offering Southern California families the chance to win the cruise of lifetime aboard the Disney Wonder.
What's Happening:
- ABC7, the SoCal-based ABC affiliate, has launched a new sweepstakes to win a Disney Cruise Line vacation, sailing out of San Diego.
- Enjoy serene, world-class dining and relaxing spaces just for you; then bring everyone together for unforgettable Broadway-style shows, enchanting rotational dining experiences and unwind on golden sand while taking in the costal beauty of Baja!
- One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a 4-night Disney Wonder cruise, sailing from San Diego, for the winner and up to three guests!
- To enter for your chance to win, watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, April 27 - May 8, 2026. Look for the secret code and enter it at ABC7.com.
- The sweepstakes are only open to legal residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age.
Doubling Down on San Diego:
- News of these sweepstakes come as Disney Cruise Line is doubling down on San Diego, having recently signed a new agreement with the Port of San Diego, which will see an approximate doubling of annual sailings through at least 2031.
- That means that guests will soon have even more opportunities to visit the likes of Catalina Island, Baja, and the Mexican Riviera with Disney Cruise Line, as there will be a broader slate of seasonal itineraries and more frequent sailings.
- The Port of San Diego estimates that more than 1 million Disney guests will sail from the port over the course of this agreement.
- Our own Doobie Moseley recently sailed out of San Diego aboard the Disney Cruise Line for his first time, and shared his thoughts and misconceptions.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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