How Cruising on the Disney Wonder Out of San Diego Proved Me Wrong Again

I was wrong about Disney cruising… again.

For years, I put Disney cruising off entirely, convinced it just wasn’t my kind of vacation. That was until I finally tried it in 2006 and immediately understood what I’d been missing. You’d think I would’ve learned my lesson. But on my recent sailing aboard the Disney Wonder, I found myself proven wrong all over again, this time in more ways than one.

At a glance, sailing out of San Diego doesn’t scream "ideal cruise experience." The terminal looks more like a warehouse than what I've grown used to in Florida, so I assumed the start of the trip would feel a little less special. And after several cruises on Disney’s newer ships, I also wasn’t sure how excited I’d be to return to one of the classics.

Instead, both assumptions missed the mark. Here are the ways I was wrong ... again.

Editor's note: Doobie was hosted by Disney on this sailing. However, the opinions are his own.

First, San Diego proved me wrong:

Pre- and Post-Cruise, It’s Hard to Beat This Location

I expected the port area in San Diego to feel purely functional — somewhere you pass through, not somewhere you enjoy. Instead, it’s one of the most convenient and pleasant cruise setups I’ve experienced. The airport is just minutes away, hotels are close by, and the surrounding area is beautiful and genuinely worth spending time in. Rather than rushing in and out, this is a port where arriving early or staying after enhances the trip. We stayed at the Hyatt next to Seaport Village, which was a great place to walk around along the water, putting us in the perfect cruise frame of mind.

It Looks Basic, But It’s One of the Smoothest Embarkations You’ll Have

My impression of the terminal in San Diego via numerous vlogs didn’t inspire much confidence. It really does look more like a warehouse than a cruise terminal. But that simplicity is exactly why it works. The process is straightforward, lines move quickly, and there’s very little confusion about where to go next. Instead of long walks and crowded staging areas, you’re through check-in and onboard with minimal friction. It may not look impressive, but it’s a very quick and easy embarkation and debarkation.

It’s One of the Most Visually Engaging Sailaways You’ll Have

Sailing out of San Diego turned out to be one of the most engaging sailaways I’ve experienced. The airport is so close that planes are constantly taking off and landing overhead, and a nearby military base adds its own mix of aircraft and helicopter traffic. All of that unfolds alongside the city skyline, a beautiful stretch of coastline, and a steady stream of boats of every kind. Even the departure itself stands out as the ship docks practically on top of the sidewalk, so backing away is mesmerizing.

Then, the ship itself proved me wrong:

While San Diego was the first place I realized I’d misjudged this sailing, it wasn’t the only one. After several cruises on Disney’s newer ships, I wasn’t sure how going back to a classic ship would feel. I expected it to feel like a step back. Instead, it was a reminder of just how well these ships still work.

Smaller Doesn’t Mean Better, But It Makes Everything Work Easier

I didn’t come away thinking the classic ships are better than the newer ones, but they do have real advantages. On the Disney Wonder, it’s incredibly easy to get from anywhere to anywhere without much thought or effort. And even with fewer public venues, those spaces always felt comfortable and never crowded. The ship’s size creates a sense of flow that’s hard to replicate on larger ships, where getting around can sometimes feel like a chore or a challenge.

The Cast Experience Feels More Personal

Disney Cruise Line sets a high bar for service, so “good” is expected. What stood out here was how often it went beyond that. Our main dining room team, in particular, was fantastic — attentive, efficient, and genuinely fun in a way that felt a step above what I’ve experienced recently. It’s not that newer ships fall short, but on a ship this size, those interactions feel more consistent and more personal.

The Dining Shows Are Still Among Disney’s Best

I didn’t expect the dining experiences to stand out as much as they did, but both Animator’s Palette and Tiana’s Place delivered. Animator’s Palette remains a classic for a reason, celebrating Disney’s animated history with technology (and Mickey!) in a way that even made my teenage son emotional. Tiana’s Place, though, was the highlight — especially in how it brings guests into the experience. With a live band and Tiana moving throughout the room to greet guests, the energy builds over the course of the meal, turning dinner into something far more interactive and memorable.

The Entertainment Still Delivers That Classic Disney Feeling

It would have been easy to assume the shows might feel dated compared to newer productions, but that wasn’t the case. Disney Dreams has been part of the Disney Wonder since its origin, and it still captures that distinct Disney emotional core in a way that feels timeless. Frozen, A Musical Spectacular is a strong adaptation that translates the film effectively to the stage. Together, they reinforce that the classic ships don’t need the newest shows or the biggest stages to still feel spectacular.

After all these cruises, I should probably stop making assumptions about what a Disney cruise experience is supposed to be. What looks unremarkable on the surface—like a warehouse terminal or an older ship—can end up delivering some of the most memorable parts of the trip.

That’s what stood out on this sailing. It wasn’t about the newest ship or the biggest stage—it was about how well everything worked.

At this point, I’ve learned something simple: when I’m not sure I’ll be excited about a Disney cruise experience, that’s usually when I’m about to be wrong ... again.