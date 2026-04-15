Asteria - The Second Storyliving by Disney Community - Reveals Club Theme and Amenities

The campus of the Second Star Club will feature a number of areas that members will be able to gather and play:

Aster Green will be at the center of the club, serving as an expansive gathering lawn made for pick-up soccer, family picnics, Disney movie nights, and the chance to socialize with all the neighbors.

The Studios will allow members to harness their skills with the help of high-tech tools like laser engravers and fabric printers perfect for practicing local traditions like woodworking and quilting.

The Wellness Center will allow members to meet up for outdoor yoga, swim laps, and use state-of-the-art fitness equipment and cool down with a refreshing smoothie or juice.

Marquet Hall will be the go-to spot for the big game, with indoor and outdoor seating. Members can also take in a match of ping pong or a casual meal with their neighbors.