Asteria - The Second Storyliving by Disney Community - Reveals Club Theme and Amenities
The community celebrates life-long learning with that Disney touch.
After a bit of radio silence while eyes were on Cotino - the first Storyliving by Disney community, we're getting more information about the second of these neighborhoods as Asteria reveals their club and amenities.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that before the debut of Cotino - A Storyliving by Disney Community debuted near Palm Springs, California, a second community was announced - set for North Carolina.
- Asteria - A Storyliving by Disney Community, is coming to life near Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, inspired by the idea and spirit of discovery. The Asteria community is envisioned as a campus of discovery – where future residents can learn and grow.
- Today, we're learning more about the club that will serve as the heart of the community - the Second Star Club.
- Inspired by the second star to the right from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Peter Pan, the club itself was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering and will feature a collection of indoor and outdoor areas that will encourage discovery and life-long learning.
- The club will offer hands-on workshops and Disney-inspired fitness classes to spaces made for gathering, relaxing, and trying something new.
- Throughout the club design, Disney Imagineers have woven storytelling into the spaces and experiences with nods to characters and themes inspired by Walt Disney’s love of nature and curiosity. Iconic films such as Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, Bambi, and more feel ever present across every area.
- The campus of the Second Star Club will feature a number of areas that members will be able to gather and play:
- Aster Green will be at the center of the club, serving as an expansive gathering lawn made for pick-up soccer, family picnics, Disney movie nights, and the chance to socialize with all the neighbors.
- The Studios will allow members to harness their skills with the help of high-tech tools like laser engravers and fabric printers perfect for practicing local traditions like woodworking and quilting.
- The Wellness Center will allow members to meet up for outdoor yoga, swim laps, and use state-of-the-art fitness equipment and cool down with a refreshing smoothie or juice.
- Marquet Hall will be the go-to spot for the big game, with indoor and outdoor seating. Members can also take in a match of ping pong or a casual meal with their neighbors.
- Peidmont Proper will be the backdrop for club events, member celebrations, and more. The event pavilion will feature wood detailing and delicate artwork celebrating the wildlife featured in favorite Disney stories.
- The club will also feature an adults-only pool, family friendly pool, playground, and tennis and pickleball courts.
- Similar to Cotino and their themed home to resemble that of the Parr family in Incredibles 2, Asteria will have a similar offering in the Lost Key Cottage.
- In this five-bedroom home, members and their guests will step into a world inspired by Peter Pan and Neverland. Members will be able to rent the home and host family gatherings, celebrate milestones, and more.
More About Asteria:
- The new Storyliving by Disney community, Asteria, is the second of these types of developments that Disney has announced.
- These residential developments are brought to life through a variety of home builders and developers, all working with Walt Disney Imagineering. When the projects are complete, the clubhouses and amenities are staffed by Disney Cast Members, delivering that level of service that the brand is known for.
- Asteria, located in Pittsboro, North Carolina, just outside of Raleigh, appears to have a different look and feel as opposed to Cotino’s desert-style landscaping and homes. The art, seen below, features a lot of green space and tree-lined streets.
- While the news confirms the first phase’s 494 single family homes, the full plan for Asteria (according to the official website) calls for approximately 4,000 residences, with sales anticipated to begin in 2027.
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