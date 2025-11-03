New AstroFizz Kiosk Blasts Off in Tomorrowland With a Popping Cherry Cola Churro
This new retro-futuristic snack stand is now serving sweet and savory treats at Magic Kingdom.
Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland has officially launched a brand-new snack destination! AstroFizz, a new Coca-Cola-sponsored kiosk, has opened its service windows, bringing a blast of retro-futuristic flavor to the land of tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- AstroFizz is now open in Tomorrowland, located in the high-traffic area between Space Mountain and Star Traders.
- The star of the new menu is a churro rolled in Cherry Sugar, drizzled with Coca-Cola Cherry icing, and topped with Cherry Popping Candies ($7.49).
- The stand also serves classic favorites like Popcorn in a Refillable Souvenir Bucket ($14.29), regular Popcorn ($5.99), Cotton Candy ($5.49), and Cinnamon-Glazed Nuts ($5.99).
- The kiosk also offers bottled water and smartwater.
About the Location: The Evolution of a Cool Spot
- The AstroFizz kiosk may be new, but the location is a nostalgic one for many longtime Magic Kingdom visitors. This spot was formerly home to Cool Ship, a snack stand that, along with its neighboring misting station, was a key part of the "Tomorrowland '94" architectural style.
- The "Cool Ship" misting station (the large, red, finned rocket) that sat adjacent to the old snack stand was actually a movie star. It was one of the practical ship props used in the 1986 Disney film, Flight of the Navigator.
- Before landing in Tomorrowland, the ship was a featured set piece on the Studio Backlot Tour at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The old stand was demolished in mid-2025 to make way for AstroFizz. The new kiosk’s design, with its "Googie" architecture and sleek, curved lines, moves away from the 1994 aesthetic and aligns more closely with the original mid-century, space-age look of Tomorrowland, matching the nearby Joffrey's Revive stand.
- We previously posted a photo update when the construction walls came down on AstroFizz, the unveiling of the AstroFizz sign, and a look at the menu items.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com