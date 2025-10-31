AstroFizz Lands in Tomorrowland: Construction Walls Come Down Around New Magic Kingdom Snack Stand
AstroFizz replaces the prior Cool Ship stand in Tomorrowland.
Construction walls have come down around AstroFizz, the new snack stand opening very soon in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- Back in May, the Cool Ship refreshment stand was removed, and now a new structure has taken shape that ties more into the retro-modern aesthetic that has been appearing in Tomorrowland in recent years.
- When this new location opens (no timeline has been given yet), it won't be called Cool Ship, but rather AstroFizz – and, today, walls around the new location have come down!
- Featuring a similar design aesthetic found elsewhere in Tomorrowland, like the Joffrey's Revive kiosk, the AstroFizz logo uses a very mid-century futuristic font. Being sponsored by Coca-Cola, it also works in a lot of red Coca-Cola aesthetics, in that mid-century style.
- The menu for AstroFizz was recently shared, and it will even have a special offering during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.
- An official opening date for AstroFizz has yet to be announced, but with the aforementioned Very Merry offering, it will likely be before the first party on November 7th.
