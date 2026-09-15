Aulani is Offering Up to 25% Off Select Winter Stays
Guests can save up to 25% on select rooms at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa for stays of five or more consecutive nights this winter.
Want a Hawaiian getaway for the winter? Guests looking to trade chilly weather for sunshine, beaches, and a little Disney magic can save on a stay at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i, with a new limited-time offer.
What’s Happening:
- Guests looking to spend a few extra days enjoying the beaches, pools, entertainment, and amenities of Aulani can take advantage of the offer when booking eligible stays of four or five or more consecutive nights. The promotion is available for select rooms, including Ocean View and Partial Ocean View Rooms, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy the Ko Olina resort while saving on their accommodations.
- For stays of five or more consecutive nights, guests can save up to 25% off the nondiscounted price of the same room or villa. Those planning a slightly shorter getaway can save up to 20% when booking a stay of four consecutive nights.
- The offer is valid for stays beginning January 3 through March 31, 2027, with checkout required no later than April 1, 2027. Guests have until March 27, 2027, to make their reservations, although availability is limited and eligible rooms and villas may sell out before the booking deadline.
- The winter promotion could be particularly appealing for travelers looking to trade colder weather for the tropical surroundings of Ko Olina.
- The discount is based on the non-discounted price for the same room or villa. Guests must meet the required length of stay to receive the applicable savings, and all nights within the reservation must be consecutive. Cancelling individual nights could cause the reservation to no longer qualify for the discount.
- There are a handful of exclusions and restrictions to keep in mind. The offer is not valid on suites or 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, and it cannot be applied to rooms or villas that were booked previously. Reservations are required, and the offer is subject to availability because the number of rooms and villas allocated for the promotion is limited.
- The offer is also limited to two rooms or villas per reservation, with occupancy restrictions applying to each room or villa. Additional charges may apply when more than two adults stay in a hotel room, although this additional charge does not apply to suites or villas.
- Savings are applied once per reservation and cannot be combined with other hotel or villa discounts or offers. Applicable taxes and fees are not included, and select resort activities may require additional fees.
- For travelers considering a winter trip to Aulani, this promotion provides an opportunity to extend a Hawai‘i vacation while potentially saving more on the cost of a longer stay. With the biggest discount available for stays of five nights or more, guests planning an extended getaway may want to compare eligible dates and room types before booking.
- The offer must be booked by March 27, 2027, for eligible stays between January 3 and March 31, 2027, with travel completed by April 1, 2027. As with any limited-time Disney resort offer, availability and restrictions apply, so travelers should check the specific dates and accommodations they want before making their reservation.
- As always, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all of your vacation booking needs!
More Aulani News:
- Disney Lorcana World Championships Coming To Aulani
- New Outfits for Mickey and Minnie Revealed for Aulani's 15th Anniversary at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Stitch-Themed Refillable Mug and Popcorn Bucket Debut for Aulani's 15th Anniversary
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com