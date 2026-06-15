Stitch-Themed Refillable Mug and Popcorn Bucket Debut for Aulani's 15th Anniversary

New collectibles designed by Disney Artist Ann Shen arrive at Ulu Café just in time for Stitch Day and Aulani's milestone celebration.

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, is celebrating a major milestone this year, and Stitch is helping kick off the festivities in style. As part of the resort's 15th Anniversary celebration, Aulani has unveiled a brand-new commemorative refillable mug and popcorn bucket featuring everyone's favorite mischievous alien. Inspired by the laid-back spirit of Hawaiʻi and the resort's iconic Waikolohe Stream, the new collectibles are arriving just in time for Stitch Day on June 26.

What’s Happening:

The announcement was shared on Aulani's social media channels, where Stitch can be seen floating down Waikolohe Stream while showing off the colorful anniversary refillable mug & popcorn bucket.

Stitch is floating down Waikolohe Stream to drop the latest refillable mug & popcorn bucket in honor of Aulani’s 15th Anniversary. 🎉💙 Check them out at Ulu Café this summer just in time for Stitch Day on 6/26 🌊

🎨Design by Disney Artist, Ann Shen pic.twitter.com/ZW6K8juYWZ — DisneyAulani (@DisneyAulani) June 15, 2026

Designed by Disney Artist Ann Shen, the new items blend Aulani's tropical atmosphere with the playful charm that has made Stitch one of Disney's most beloved characters.

The commemorative designs celebrate both Stitch's deep connection to Hawaiʻi and Aulani's continued legacy as Disney's premier island destination. The artwork captures the carefree spirit of a day spent drifting along Waikolohe Stream, one of the resort's signature attractions, while incorporating vibrant colors and island-inspired details that reflect the beauty of Aulani.

Guests visiting the resort this summer can find both the refillable mug and popcorn bucket at Ulu Café, a popular quick-service dining location located near the Waikolohe Valley pool area.

The release also arrives during a particularly meaningful year for Aulani. Since opening in 2011, the resort has become one of Disney's most distinctive vacation destinations, offering guests a Hawaiian experience that combines Disney storytelling with authentic cultural traditions, local cuisine, and breathtaking oceanfront scenery.

Over the past 15 years, Aulani has welcomed families from around the world to the shores of Oʻahu, providing immersive experiences that celebrate the stories, history, and spirit of Hawaiʻi. The anniversary celebration has already featured special entertainment, merchandise, and commemorative offerings, with the new Stitch collectibles serving as the latest addition to the festivities.

Stitch also has enduring popularity and his roots in Hawaiʻi, after being introduced in Disney's 2002 animated classic Lilo & Stitch, the blue extraterrestrial quickly became one of Disney's most recognizable characters. His connection to the islands continues to resonate with fans, particularly as excitement remains high following the recent success of Disney's live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

Limited-time popcorn buckets and refillable mugs have become highly sought-after collectibles among Disney fans, and anniversary-themed releases often prove especially popular. With both Stitch Day and Aulani's 15th Anniversary driving demand, guests visiting the resort this summer may want to make Ulu Café an early stop during their vacation.

As Aulani continues its yearlong anniversary celebration, these new Stitch-themed collectibles offer guests a fun way to commemorate both the resort's milestone and one of Disney's most beloved island icons.

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