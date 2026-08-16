New Outfits for Mickey and Minnie Revealed for Aulani's 15th Anniversary at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Check out those new threads!
A special celebration of 15 years of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii revealed a brand new outfit for Mickey and Minnie Mouse to mark the occasion.
What's Happening:
- Later this month marks the 15th anniversary of Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Oahu, Hawaii.
- While not as grand of a scale as the big reveals at the Honda Center at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the bi-annual Anaheim congregation of Disney fans also revealed that guests visiting Aulani will soon get to meet Mickey and Minnie at the resort in some stylish new threads, designed just for the anniversary.
- A lot of care and craftsmanship was devoted to bring the details to life on the new outfits, which you can hear about in our video below.
- Not just a reveal of concept art and textile design, Mickey himself showed up on the floor in the new outfit, meeting with guests in Anaheim before taking the special wardrobe back to Aulani, where he will wear it exclusively at the island destination.
- Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is Disney's Hawaiian resort on the western coast of Oʻahu, in the planned resort community of Ko Olina.
- Unlike most other Disney resorts around the world, the destination is not part of a theme park destination, instead focusing on Disney storytelling and embracing the local customs and culture in a unique Hawaiian beach resort.
- With today being the final day, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has proven be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.
- We've already learned so much and discovered new things, so be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing.
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