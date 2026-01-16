Discover Sunny Savings This Spring at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Plus, there's even more savings for Disney Visa Cardholders.

Take a Hawaiian vacation with some extra savings at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, as this April through June, you can save up to 30% off on a stay at the resort.

What's Happening:

Looking at heading out on a magical vacation to Aulani? Well, Disney has you covered with some irresistible discounts on stays at their luxury Hawaiian getaway.

On most nights from April 10 through June 12, 2026, guests staying at the resort can book a room for up to 30% off!

To take full advantage of the 30% off discount, guests will need to book at least a 5 night stay at the resort.

However, guests can also take advantage of an up to 25% off discount on stays of 4 nights.

The discount applies only on the room and nights must be consecutive to receive the special pricing.

Travel must be completed by June 13, 2026 and is not valid on certain room types.

Disney Visa Deals:

Disney Visa Cardholders can save even more on a trip to Aulani!

The offer is essentially the same as for all other guests, but the discount goes up to 35%.

On stays from April 10 through June 12, 2026, guests staying for 5 nights or more can save 35% off Ocean View and Partial Ocean View rooms. A 30% discount is also offered on stays of 4 nights.

For all other eligible rooms, a 30% discount is being offered on stays of 5 nights or more and 25% on 4 night stays.

If you book your trip prior to February 11, 2026, your stay of 4 or more nights will also include a $150 Resort Credit to use at select locations at Aulani Resort.

We recently rounded up all of the current offers available at Disney Parks in the US, Aulani and Disney Cruise Line – see all the ways you can save.