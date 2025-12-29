Say Goodbye to 2025 and A Beloved Tokyo DisneySea Favorite as Resort Marks the End of the Year
The fan-favorite show closed in 2025 after debuting 19 years earlier.
To celebrate the end of the year, Tokyo Disney Resort has shared a fun and lengthy video of a beloved Tokyo DisneySea show, bidding a fond farewell to 2025 and the fan-favorite entertainment offering.
What’s Happening:
- As we wind down the final hours of 2025, Tokyo Disney Resort has shared a special video, thanking friends who have been following their accounts for the past year.
- The video showcases the resort’s popular show, Big Band Beat, that was featured in the park’s Broadway Music Theatre in the American Waterfront port.
- This ultra-popular show came to an end earlier this year after a special event was held over the summer, wrapping up with its final performances on September 30th of this year.
- The jazzy, high-energy revue featured Mickey Mouse and all his friends as they performed swinging jazz numbers with full dance routines and a bit of comic flair.
- Fans especially loved the chance to see Mickey Mouse himself playing the drums live on stage, as you can see in the video shared by Tokyo Disney Resort.
- Big Band Beat has an extensive history at the park that dates back to the fifth anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea in 2006. A Christmas special debuted that same year, continuing until 2015. The show reopened in 2016, followed by the Special Treat modified version in 2021.
- The special event marking the closure of the show took place over the summer of this year, with “We Love Big Band Beat” launching on July 1st and running through September 30th which got more of the park involved in the fun with special merchandise available, and special decor and atmosphere around the American Waterfront at the park. At the hotels, special food and drink menus also celebrated the show.
- As of press time, no further details regarding a replacement for the theater have been revealed. The 25th anniversary of the park is on approach and while we have learned many details of the celebration, new shows and entertainment offerings have been revealed to take place elsewhere, not in the Broadway Music Theatre.
