Executive Magic: Bob Iger, Josh D'Amaro, Alan Bergman, and Asad Ayaz Visit Shanghai Disneyland

Bergman shared the post on Instagram, stating "Great day in Shanghai with the team."

Several of Disney’s biggest executives recently visited Shanghai Disneyland together, including CEO Bob Iger and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

What’s Happening:

Several House of Mouse big wigs recently took a trip to Shanghai Disneyland, and thanks to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, we have a Disney family photo of the adventure.

Disney Parks fans will quickly recognize both Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

The trio was also joined by other Disney executives, including Asad Ayaz, Disney’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer and President of Marketing.

The group can be seen enjoying the nice winter decor found at the park’s Winter Frostival event.

You can check out the full post below:

The gathering is somewhat of a special one, as this is rounding out that last full holiday season with Bob Iger as sitting CEO.

The longtime executive’s contract ends in December 2026, with a successor set to take his place.

Rumors currently suggest that D’Amaro will take that spot, but nothing has been announced by Disney at this time.

Read More on The Walt Disney Company:

Live Blog: The Walt Disney Company Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings