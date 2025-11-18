Altadena's Charles White Park Being Rebuilt with a Little Magic from Disney and Imagineering

Disney aims to revitalize community spaces that were destroyed in the LA wildfires.

After the devastating wildfires that destroyed several areas of Los Angeles, Disney and Imagineering have stepped up to redevelop community spaces in Altadena.

What’s Happening:

Disney Imagineers are helping rebuild and reimagine public spaces lost in this year’s Los Angeles wildfires.

As part of Disney’s $15 million commitment to LA’s recovery, $5 million is directed toward reopening Charles White Park in Altadena, destroyed in the January fires.

The revitalized park will include a new community center and an enhanced, Disney-inspired playground, with reopening planned for 2026.

Imagineers have collaborated with County staff on site planning, landscape architecture, and playground design since early this year.

Some Imagineers who lost their own homes are contributing personally to the recovery effort.

Disney Imagineers are also supporting reconstruction at two additional Altadena parks, adding features like: Play areas inspired by Deodar Cedar pinecones A whimsical splash pad Bridges, boulders, slides, and swings for imaginative play A new amphitheater for performances and community events



Surviving portions of the parks will be preserved, blending history with renewal.

Check out a before and after of Charles White Park below:

The initiative reflects Disney’s long-term commitment to restoring Los Angeles, its home for over 100 years.

Disney’s immediate post-fire response included donation drives, comfort kits, care packages, and complimentary Disneyland tickets for first responders.

Disney is supporting Altadena’s historic Christmas Tree Lane Lighting Ceremony on December 6, adding Disney characters, festive moments, volunteer opportunities, and donating 1,000+ toys to the community’s annual toy drive.

Disney has brought joy to students in Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and Altadena with “Disney Field Days” featuring themed activities from Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.

Disney also provided films for 60 family movie nights across Los Angeles County in September and October.

What They’re Saying:

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company: “Los Angeles has been home to The Walt Disney Company since its founding more than a century ago, which is why we felt a special responsibility to help this community rebuild in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires earlier this year. I’m incredibly proud of our Imagineers who are volunteering their time and talents to help reimagine cherished public spaces like Charles White Park. Their work is not only a testament to Disney’s creative spirit, but also to our deep commitment to our neighbors throughout this region. We hope this effort brings comfort, joy, and a sense of renewal to the Altadena community for years to come.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger: "Knowing that Disney's Imagineers will pour their time, talent, and compassion into Altadena's recovery is truly inspiring. Their work on Charles White Park and other community spaces is more than restoration. It is a gift of hope, joy, and healing for families who have endured so much this year."

Emily Dow, Studio Executive, Architecture and Design for Disney Imagineering: "Charles White Park continues to be an integral part of the Altadena community. Disney is honored to partner with Los Angeles County to help restore and reimagine this special place, ensuring families can gather, play, and make memories for generations to come."

Ian White, son of Charles White: "I want to express my appreciation to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation and Disney for their tremendous efforts in making this transformative moment possible. Having a place and space for gathering with friends and neighbors to exchange ideas and share reflections is incredibly meaningful, as our community has been spread across the Los Angeles County area due to the devastating and tragic Eaton Fire. What this building will represent in terms of programming possibilities and community engagement is monumental to the spirit of the park and Charles White's life's work."

Heroes of LA Fires:

Disneyland Resort hosted a cavalcade and celebration back in May honoring the first responders that helped contain the destructive wildfires in Altadena and the Palisades fires.

Driving down Main Street, U.S.A., guests were able to cheer ON the amazing people who helped protect the greater Los Angeles area from further disaster.

