Morgan & Morgan Drops “Steamboat Willie” Lawsuit Against Disney

Mickey dodges the courtroom — for now.

Mickey Mouse has narrowly avoided another courtroom battle, as Morgan & Morgan quietly drops its lawsuit against Disney over “Steamboat Willie.”







What’s Happening:

In a surprising twist, powerhouse law firm Morgan & Morgan has quietly withdrawn its federal lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company over the use of “Steamboat Willie,” the 1928 short film that introduced the world to Mickey Mouse.

We covered the news on the case as it was filed in September. The suit accused Disney of refusing to provide written assurance that it wouldn’t sue Morgan & Morgan if the firm used the black-and-white version of Mickey in an upcoming advertisement.

The issue stems from “Steamboat Willie” officially entering the public domain in 2024, ending nearly a century of copyright protection that Disney fought hard to extend.

That extension came through the Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998, commonly nicknamed the “Mickey Mouse Act,” which lengthened copyright protection to 95 years after publication, a move widely seen as Disney’s effort to keep its iconic mascot under lock and key for as long as possible.

At the time of filing, attorney John Morgan didn’t mince words, calling Disney’s stance “ridiculous” and vowing to take the matter “to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Now, just weeks later, the case has been voluntarily dismissed. The notice filed Wednesday offered no explanation for the sudden retreat, and court records show minimal legal activity before the withdrawal.

Whether this marks the end of the legal saga or just a temporary ceasefire in the battle over Mickey’s legacy remains to be seen.



