Inside Disney's Future: Bob Iger Gets Candid in Conversation on "The Rest Is History" Podcast

Recorded at both the Disney Studio Lot and Disneyland, Iger reflects about his time with the company, the legacy of Walt Disney, and more.

Disney CEO Bob Iger sat down for an extensive conversation with The Rest Is History hosts Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, where he shares his thoughts about a potential successor ahead of his planned departure from the company next year.

What's Happening:

On the latest episode of popular podcast The Rest Is History, Disney CEO Bob Iger joined the hosts for an extended conversation about Walt Disney’s creative and cultural legacy, leadership, and storytelling.

In an often candid and personal long-form conversation, Iger discusses Walt’s influence, the evolution of Disney’s storytelling, and what creative leadership means in 2025.

Specifically, Iger talks about his planned departure next year and what the future of leadership at The Walt Disney Company might look like.

The conversation was recorded over two days in early October at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank and Disneyland Park in Anaheim, anchoring a special multi-episode series from The Rest Is History exploring the life and legacy of Walt Disney and his greatest creation, Disneyland.

You can listen to Disney's Legacy with Bob Iger wheverer you listen to your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify Podcasts.

A companion video, The Secrets of Disneyland with Bob Iger, sees Iger take the hosts on a tour of Disneyland. From hearing Iger himself narrate Walt Disney – A Magical Life, to classic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and unique spaces like 21 Royal in New Orleans Square – you'll hear plenty of insights from the man that runs Disney.

Quotes from Bob Iger's Conversation:

On Walt’s embrace of technology and innovation: "Unlike many in the business that cowered in the face of technology because they viewed it as more of a threat than an opportunity, Walt was the opposite; there are countless examples of that.”

"Unlike many in the business that cowered in the face of technology because they viewed it as more of a threat than an opportunity, Walt was the opposite; there are countless examples of that.” On his own push for innovation in his early days as CEO: “Let’s respect our past and not revere it, let’s not let it get in the way of innovation and continuing to evolve as a company, which I knew from everything that I’ve studied about Walt.... The first thing he would have done would have been to continue to innovate and not get stuck in his past.”

“Let’s respect our past and not revere it, let’s not let it get in the way of innovation and continuing to evolve as a company, which I knew from everything that I’ve studied about Walt.... The first thing he would have done would have been to continue to innovate and not get stuck in his past.” On Disneyland as the Happiest Place on Earth: “Every time I come here, I am energized by both the people that work here and the people who visit here. This is called the Happiest Place on Earth, and now that you've been here through this last 24 hours, I think you probably could attest.”

“Every time I come here, I am energized by both the people that work here and the people who visit here. This is called the Happiest Place on Earth, and now that you've been here through this last 24 hours, I think you probably could attest.” On his own legacy: “I would want to be known as someone who was given the keys to this kingdom, and that I brought it to a place that even Walt would be proud of. What that means is more great storytelling to a larger audience, more innovation, more risk-taking, more creation of happiness. I really have been mindful of the duty that I feel has been handed to me to make it even better than it’s ever been.”

More Disneyland Resort News: