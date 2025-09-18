Morgan & Morgan & Mickey: Law Firm Sues Disney to Use Steamboat Willie in Advertisements
The Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain at the beginning of 2024.
Large personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan is suing Disney in an effort to allow them to use the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse in advertisements.
What’s Happening:
- Morgan & Morgan, ubiquitous in many locales across the United States, including Central Florida, is suing The Walt Disney Co. in an effort to get a ruling that would allow it to use Steamboat Willie in advertisements.
- AP reports that with the U.S. copyright expiring last year for Steamboat Willie, Morgan & Morgan reached out to Disney to make sure the entertainment company wouldn’t sue them if they used images from the animated film for their TV and online ads.
- Disney’s lawyers responded by saying they didn’t offer legal advice to third parties, according to the lawsuit.
- Morgan & Morgan said it was filing the lawsuit to get a decision because it otherwise feared being sued by Disney for trademark infringement if it used Steamboat Willie.
- The ad that Morgan & Morgan wants to air features Mickey captaining a boat on land that crashes into a car driven by Minnie, who then pulls out her phone and contacts the law firm.
- A voiceover announcer states at the beginning and end that Disney didn’t approve or authorize the advertisement.
- Disney did not respond to a request for comment from the AP on Wednesday evening.
Steamboat Willie in the Public Domain:
- The Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain in the beginning of 2024, leading to many differing uses of the character – from horror films to a memorable promo for John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight.
- Oliver appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February 2024 with Steamboat Mickey himself, and of course had some witty things to say, even goading Disney into suing him.
- With this iteration of the character in the public domain, companies and individuals should be free to make use of him, as long as it sticks to that design.
