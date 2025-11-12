Disney CFO Hugh Johnston Extends Contract Through Impending CEO Transition

Its another in top executive contract renewals as the successor to CEO Bob Iger gets ready to be announced

As The Walt Disney Company gets ready to announce the long-awaited news of who will be following in Bob Iger’s footsteps, CFO Hugh Johnston has renewed his contract, staying at the company for the next few years.

What’s Happening:

Hugh Johnston, the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Walt Disney Company, will remain at the company through January 31st, 2029 as part of a new deal.

This is the third contract extension recently for one of Disney’s top execs, following communications chief Kristina Schake and chief legal and global affairs officer Horacio Gutierrez.

These extensions come as we draw closer to the time frame that the Disney board promised they would announce the successor to current CEO Bob Iger, giving the deadline of “early 2026.” Securing the senior executives would also provide stability for the impending decision.

Johnston originally came to the Walt Disney Company from PepsiCo back in November of 2023, replacing longtime CFO and portion control enthusiast Christine McCarthy. Since then he has become a public face for The Walt Disney Company, answering questions alongside Bob Iger on earnings calls, showing up on CNBC and at investor events, and on November 19th, participating in a Q&A session at the Wells Fargo Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Summit.

In his role, Johnston oversees the Walt Disney Company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, global security, investor relations, risk management, tax and treasury.

We’ll also likely hear more from Johnston at tomorrow’s Earnings Call (November 13th), which we will be live blogging right here at Laughing Place so be sure to stay tuned.