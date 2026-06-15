Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Awarded with Landmark Replica Thanking Him for Role in Creation of Shanghai Disney Resort

Okay, this might be better than a window on Main Street or a Disney Legends award.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger was on stage at Shanghai Disney Resort as the destination celebrates its 10th anniversary, being awarded a very special token of appreciation for his role in the creation of the resort.

What's Happening:

During a special "sharing" moment at Shanghai Disney Resort as the destination celebrates its 10th anniversary, former Disney CEO and soon-to-be Disney Legend Bob Iger was given a special gift, thanking him for his involvement in the creation of the resort.

Iger wasn't just the guy who happened to be CEO when Shanghai Disney Resort was being built and opened. Many accounts about the development of the destination feature Iger on location scouting trips in Shanghai dating back to 1999.

At the time, Iger was leading Disney's international operation and was tasked with exploring opportunities in China. Negotiations began in 2001, and the mainland/Shanghai park was delayed in part because Chinese authorities wanted to give Hong Kong Disneyland time to establish itself before approving another resort in the country.

Throughout the delays and negotiations, Iger stayed committed to the project.

As the park got approved and began to take shape, it was Iger who mandated that Shanghai Disney would not simply borrow from existing parks, and coined the park's key design mantra and motto - "authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese." A phrase that would influence everything from architecture to landscaping, dining, entertainment, and more.

In 2014, while construction was already taking place, Iger announced additional investment to expand attraction and entertainment offerings before opening day, increasing the budget significantly to open the park at a world-class scale rather than a gradual growth.

Along with the many acquisitions that Iger oversaw during his tenure as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, many critics and fans point to Shanghai Disney Resort as one of Iger's biggest achievements.

All of this is why, during the special moment today, Iger was awarded a special honor thanking him for his role in the creation and opening of Shanghai Disney Resort ten years ago.

On stage, joined by current CEO Josh D'Amaro, Iger was presented with a replica of the highest point of the Enchanted Storybook Castle at the park - a golden peony flower, surrounded by shooting stars.

This golden peony - the one on the castle and the replica in Bob's hands - maintains the resort's motto of keeping the resort "Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese," especially when compared to other Disney Parks castles, which typically feature European style weather vanes, crowns, and spire designs.