Disney Channel Dance Party: Bop to the Top Coming to House of Blues Disney Springs and More

Are you gonna bop, bop, bop, bop to the top this June?

The 18+ Disney Channel dance party Bop to the Top is heading to Orlando’s House of Blues, and tickets are available now!

What’s Happening:

While we may all be adults now, those of us that grew up with the Disney Channel during the 2000s got to experience the pinnacle of children’s television.

From massive hit series like That’s So Raven, Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and hit DCOMs like High School Musical, The Cheetah Girls trilogy, and so many more, Millennials and Gen Z have huge bragging rights getting to grow up with this era of Disney.

While we may all be getting older, that doesn’t mean we can’t jump into the classic hits of our childhood.

The Disney Channel-themed dance party Bop to the Top is heading to a city near you!

Throughout the summer, the DJ-led dance party will invite adults to come together and relive the magic of the Disney Channel.

Kicking off on June 13th at Orlando’s House of Blues, which is conveniently located at Disney Springs, you can grab a ticket for the event now!

Available for $37.50, you’ll get a three hour show full of dancing, audience interactions, and on-stage moments!

After that performance, the show will travel all throughout the country between June and September.

You can check to see if Bop to the Top is heading to a city near you and grab tickets at the tour’s official website.

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