Candace, Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Vanessa Get New Funko POP! Figures This Summer

"Mom, Phineas and Ferb are making more Funko POPs!"

A trio of new Funko POP! figures inspired by Phineas and Ferb are set to be released this summer.

What's Happening:

As Phineas and Ferb enjoys a renaissance thanks to last year's return of the series, three characters from the series are getting brand-new Funko POP! figures.

Up first is Phineas and Ferb's sister Candace, taking a break from her forever goal of busting the boys.

Then we have the evil, yet lovable Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

Finally, it's the Doof's daughter, Vanessa Doofenshmirtz.

Each Funko POP! is currently available to pre-order from GameStop at a price of $15.19, ahead of their release on July 2, 2026.

While we await a new season of Phineas and Ferb to hit the airwaves, fans can enjoy the ongoing miniseries, Agent P Under C – which sees Perry the Platypus AKA Agent P take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).

Recently, a very buff Perry the Platypus and a much-less-buff Dr. Doofenshmirtz made their way to the popular video game Fortnite.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that a third Phineas and Ferb movie had been officially greenlit!

More New Disney Merchandise:

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