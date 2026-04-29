Candace, Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Vanessa Get New Funko POP! Figures This Summer

"Mom, Phineas and Ferb are making more Funko POPs!"

A trio of new Funko POP! figures inspired by Phineas and Ferb are set to be released this summer.

What's Happening:

  • As Phineas and Ferb enjoys a renaissance thanks to last year's return of the series, three characters from the series are getting brand-new Funko POP! figures.
  • Up first is Phineas and Ferb's sister Candace, taking a break from her forever goal of busting the boys.

  • Each Funko POP! is currently available to pre-order from GameStop at a price of $15.19, ahead of their release on July 2, 2026.

  • While we await a new season of Phineas and Ferb to hit the airwaves, fans can enjoy the ongoing miniseries, Agent P Under C – which sees Perry the Platypus AKA Agent P take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym). 
  • Recently, a very buff Perry the Platypus and a much-less-buff Dr. Doofenshmirtz made their way to the popular video game Fortnite.
  • Earlier this year, Disney announced that a third Phineas and Ferb movie had been officially greenlit!

More New Disney Merchandise:

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