The Sounds of Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Revealed in New Video
Its one small part of a much larger set of enhancements that recently debuted at the classic attraction.
We're getting a sneak peek into some of the magic that is helping bring the sounds of the blasters of Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin to life.
What's Happening:
- Just days after the official reopening of the classic attraction, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, we're getting a sneak peek into the creation of a signature effect.
- While aboard the recently revamped attraction, guests will hear similar but different sound effects, especially with the blasters and target noises.
- In the new behind-the-scenes video, we get to see how the sounds are layered to make the signature sound - which is apparently composed of five different sounds, as revealed in the new video.
- One of those sounds - perfect since the attraction is inspired by the toys of the Toy Story films - just happens to be that of a slinky.
- Check it all out in the video below.
- The newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin features the greatest way to hear all these fun new sounds - the long awaited handheld blasters! Every other Buzz attraction globally had them, and now Florida's finally has them too!
- Additionally, new vehicles equipped with a modern screen reveal a new scoring system, perfect for revealing all those target hits you already heard. The scoring system is capable of going much higher than 999,999.
- Guests aboard the attraction will also pass by a brand new scene featuring a new character - Buddy - that helps with a bit of target practice as guests launch into their Space Ranger mission.
- For more tips on how to hear the sounds of success aboard the attraction, be sure to check out our Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Tips and Tricks.
- To experience the newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs!
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