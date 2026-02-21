Photos: Celebrate Gospel Concert Series Takes Over West Side of Downtown Disney
Catch performances this weekend and next for Celebrate Soulfully!
Downtown Disney is decked out for the Celebrate Gospel concert series at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- As a part of the Celebrate Soulfully Black History Month Celebration, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the history of Gospel music at Downtown Disney.
- The Celebrate Gospel concert series returns February 20–21 and 27–28, 2026.
- Taking place at Downtown Disney District LIVE! Stage, with performances beginning around 7:00 PM each evening.
- Headliners include Bishop Hezekiah Walker (Feb. 21) and Yolanda Adams (Feb. 28).
- Southern California community choirs, including the Azusa Pacific University Gospel Choir and Second Baptist Church Anchored Praise Choir, will also perform.
- The concerts are free to attend and do not require a theme park ticket or reservation.
- Celebrate Gospel is part of the broader “Celebrate Soulfully” Black History Month celebration, which also features themed food, art, and tribute displays.
- Laughing Place had a chance to check out the displays, which highlight the history of Gospel music and some of the most influential people in the genre.
- Don’t miss out on catching these performances both this and next weekend!
