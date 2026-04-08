China Announces Landmark Report Examining Impact of Shanghai Disney Resort Catchphrase Uttered by Former Disney CEO Bob Iger

reading the park’s dedication: “To all who come to this happy place, welcome. Shanghai Disneyland is your land. Here you leave today and discover imaginative worlds of fantasy, romance and adventure that ignite the magical dreams within all of us. Shanghai Disneyland is authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese. It was created for everyone, bringing to life timeless characters and stories in a magical place that will be a source of joy, inspiration and memories for generations to come.”