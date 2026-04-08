China Announces Landmark Report Examining Impact of Shanghai Disney Resort Catchphrase Uttered by Former Disney CEO Bob Iger
We feel like the study will have both authentic and distinct results.
A special report has been launched, examining the impact of a keyphrase uttered by former Disney CEO Bob Iger and how it has affected the Shanghai Disney Resort now and in the future.
What's Happening:
- The China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE) has announced a landmark research report examining the founding vision of Shanghai Disney Resort - “Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese” - and the role it has played in shaping the resort’s identity and growth over fifteen years.
- The study offers an in-depth look at how this principle has been woven into every aspect of the resort, from its earliest architectural designs through daily operations and ongoing expansion.
- The concept was first introduced by then-Disney CEO Bob Iger at the resort’s groundbreaking on April 8, 2011, and “Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese” has since defined the resort’s approach to guest experience, community engagement, and cultural exchange.
- As the resort marks the 15th anniversary of that groundbreaking milestone and prepares for the 10th Anniversary of the grand opening in June, the report arrives as both a record of that journey and a blueprint for what comes next.
- Officially titled “Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese – A Successful Example of Foreign Investment Localization – A Case Study of Shanghai Disney Resort’s Ten-Year Development,” the report serves as the first half of The Walt Disney Company China Impact Report, which CCIEE will release in the second half of this year.
- The report examines how this concept has been integrated into every facet of the resort’s journey: from architectural design and festive celebrations to the cast members who bring Disney magic to life each day, and to the deep-rooted community engagement that has made local guests see Shanghai Disneyland as a place that feels inherently theirs.
- The report was released at a ceremony attended by leadership and representatives of Shanghai Disney Resort, CCIEE, Shanghai Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, Pudong New Area Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau, the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort, and Shanghai Shendi Group, as well as culture and tourism experts and scholars.
- The report’s findings underscore the resort’s remarkable scale and performance. By October 2025, Shanghai Disneyland had welcomed more than 100 million guests.
- As Shanghai Disney Resort approaches its 10th Grand Opening Anniversary in June, the “Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese” spirit will continue to guide its path forward - delivering Disney storytelling and experiences that celebrate the best of Disney and the beauty of Chinese culture for generations to come.
What They're Saying:
- Andrew Bolstein, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort: "Since the day it all began at Shanghai Disney Resort, we have been dedicated to creating a place where the magic of Disney blends with the profound beauty of Chinese culture, resonating with guests and fans from near and far. The 'Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese' vision has been woven into every detail of the guest experience to build deep emotional connections with our guests. We are grateful to the China Center for International Economic Exchanges for their comprehensive study of the resort's decade-long journey of growing together with Shanghai, the culture and tourism industry, our guests, and the broader community. We hope this report can serve as a practical reference for advancing cultural tourism development and sustainable community engagement in the years ahead.”
- Pan Feng, Council Member at China Center for International Economic Exchanges, President of Europe-China Economic Cooperation and Development Council: "As Shanghai Disney Resort marks its tenth anniversary this year, this study provides a record of a significant journey in cross-cultural collaboration. The resort's consistent adherence to the 'Authentically Disney, Distinctly Chinese' principle offers a compelling blueprint for how international brands can successfully integrate into the Chinese market. It demonstrates how a brand can drive economic growth, foster community, champion sustainability, and become a cherished part of people's lives."
10 Years Ago:
- This June marks the 10th anniversary of the grand opening of Shanghai Disneyland and the Shanghai Disney Resort.
- On that special day, Bob Iger himself kept a tradition alive in his opening day speech, where he also included that key phrase behind this study, reading the park’s dedication: “To all who come to this happy place, welcome. Shanghai Disneyland is your land. Here you leave today and discover imaginative worlds of fantasy, romance and adventure that ignite the magical dreams within all of us. Shanghai Disneyland is authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese. It was created for everyone, bringing to life timeless characters and stories in a magical place that will be a source of joy, inspiration and memories for generations to come.”
- When the park first opened, Shanghai Disneyland had six themed lands, each one a unique experience, imagined and created especially for China: Adventure Isle, Fantasyland, Gardens of Imagination, Mickey Avenue, Tomorrowland and Treasure Cove. At the heart of the park lies the icon, Enchanted Storybook Castle, the tallest, biggest and most interactive of all Disney castles.
- Since then, the park has also received the acclaimed Zootopia-themed land, and also has announced more expansions to come in the future.