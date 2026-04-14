Disney Channel Royalty Headed to Disney Channel Nite at Disneyland for Special Podcast Recording
Live-Action Series, Animated Series, and DCOM. That's the hat trick, right?
Tonight's Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite event will also have a special guest in form of some Disney Channel royalty, though she will be there to record a podcast.
What's Happening:
- The popular Magical Rewind podcast is recording some of their episodes during a special event at Disneyland - Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.
- On the first of the event nites, host Sabrina Bryan (The Cheetah Girls) was joined by Bart Johnson from the High School Musical films. While their episode has yet to debut, Bryan is getting ready to be joined by another Disney Channel alum at the event.
- Christy Carlson Romano, widely known for her Disney Channel roles on Even Stevens, Kim Possible, and even the DCOM, Cadet Kelly, is set to appear at another recording of the podcast, tonight (April 14).
- Carlson Romano took to Instagram alongside Sabrina Bryan to reveal that she will be at the event, captioning her video "say the word, I'm there" while also revealing that the recording will take place in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at 9:00 PM.
- That said, this is a podcast recording, not an officially organized meet and greet opportunity with the celebs during the event.
- Magical Rewind, the self-proclaimed Happiest Podcast Ever, gets magical with each installment as they take fans back in time as they rewatch Disney Channel Original Movies and Wonderful World of Disney titles.
- The podcast is hosted by the aforementioned Sabrina Bryan and Will Friedle (Boy Meets World), as they discover secrets from favorite films, behind-the-scenes stories, and more.
- A new episode debuts each week.
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