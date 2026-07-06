Cheddar Biscuit Burger Available for a Limited Time at Disney Springs' D-Luxe Burger

The burger is available now through mid-August.

Disney Springs’ quick-service restaurant D-Luxe Burger is releasing a new limited-time offering using a biscuit as a bun!

What’s Happening:

There are plenty of amazing meals, snacks, and treats to try at Walt Disney World, and Disney Springs is one of the best places to indulge.

Over at Town Center’s D-Luxe Burger, a new specialty burger has just been announced on Instagram that’ll have you thinking outside the bun!

The Cheddar Biscuit Burger combines the American classic sandwich with delicious cheddar-chive biscuit.

Replacing the bun, the sandwich also comes with pimento cheese, fried green tomato, bacon, and jalapeno jam.

This definitely sounds like it's on the heavier side, but the tomato and jalapeno jam should help cut through some of the creaminess from all the cheese.

Admittedly, as a west coast person, I am so jealous of this offering and need all of you reading to go out and try this for me, please!

The Cheddar Biscuit Burger is available now through August 10th at D-Luxe Burger.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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