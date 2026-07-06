Cheddar Biscuit Burger Available for a Limited Time at Disney Springs' D-Luxe Burger
The burger is available now through mid-August.
Disney Springs’ quick-service restaurant D-Luxe Burger is releasing a new limited-time offering using a biscuit as a bun!
What’s Happening:
- There are plenty of amazing meals, snacks, and treats to try at Walt Disney World, and Disney Springs is one of the best places to indulge.
- Over at Town Center’s D-Luxe Burger, a new specialty burger has just been announced on Instagram that’ll have you thinking outside the bun!
- The Cheddar Biscuit Burger combines the American classic sandwich with delicious cheddar-chive biscuit.
- Replacing the bun, the sandwich also comes with pimento cheese, fried green tomato, bacon, and jalapeno jam.
- This definitely sounds like it's on the heavier side, but the tomato and jalapeno jam should help cut through some of the creaminess from all the cheese.
- Admittedly, as a west coast person, I am so jealous of this offering and need all of you reading to go out and try this for me, please!
- The Cheddar Biscuit Burger is available now through August 10th at D-Luxe Burger.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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