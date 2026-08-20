The Ultimate Disney Merchandise: D23 Exclusives Found Throughout Disney's Hollywood Studios
Don't miss out on these incredible collectibles.
The magic of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with several exclusive pieces of merchandise arriving at the Walt Disney World park.
What’s Happening:
- One of the best parts of attending the bi-ennial D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is getting to shop a selection of incredible and exclusive merchandise.
- While many items sell out quickly, sometimes a few of the exclusives make their way to other Disney shops.
- On a recent trip to the Walt Disney World theme park, Laughing Place spotted several items from D23 that fans won’t want to miss.
- The adorable Fuzzball plush, inspired by the Michael Jackson led Captain EO, has arrived at Tatooine Traders, selling for $54.99.
- The Polar Mouse Droid also found a home at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, selling for $129.99.
- For Muppets fans, several of The Muppet Show 50th anniversary collection landed Rock Around the Shop, including the bomber jacket, T-shirt, and the whacky character-covered cardigan.
- Rounding out the collection of curiosities from D23 is the Cheshire Cat moving plush figure!
- Don’t miss out on an opportunity to pick these up!
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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- Big Top Souvenirs Announces Reopening Date and New Treats Coming to Magic Kingdom
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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