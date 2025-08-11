Disney Cruise Line to Halt Australia and New Zealand Cruises After Upcoming Season

Disney Cruise Line has plenty of ships in the pipeline, so these itineraries could return in the future.

The upcoming deployment of the Disney Wonder in Australia and New Zealand will be the last season for Disney Cruise Line in the region for the foreseeable future.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line will be leaving the Australia and New Zealand market after the 2025-26 season, with Disney sharing that the Disney Wonder will be repositioned to another part of the world following that season.

The Disney Wonder is still slated to spend the Summer of 2026 in Alaska.

Australian and New Zealand cruises first arrived in the 2023-24 season aboard the Disney Wonder, with the ship returning for a second season last year.

A statement from Disney over at Cruise Industry News

The new Disney Adventure is set to take over the Asia-Pacific region, debuting this December with cruises (to nowhere) out of Singapore, sailing out to sea and then back to its origin after a few days.

While the ship is contractually obligated to stay in that region for several years, it stands to reason that the close proximity (relatively speaking) could make the new ship a likely candidate for deployment in Australia.

Along with the Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line is still waiting for four additional ships after the debut of the Disney Adventure in December, including an additional Wish Class ship three in a new, smaller class.