Sail Away With Newly Reduced Deposit Policy for Voyages Aboard Disney Cruise Line

Could this mean increases elsewhere, though?

Disney Cruise Line is changing their deposit policy, which will help ease the up-front cost of a Disney Cruise Line voyage, starting today.

What’s Happening:

Helping ease the up-front cost of a voyage on the Disney Cruise Line, Deposit requirements have been lowered to help lock in a booking.

Beginning June 18th, the required deposit for Disney Cruise Line reservations is changing from 20% to 10% of the voyage fare for new bookings.

For existing reservations made on or before June 17, 2025, the original 20% deposit remains in place in accordance with the terms agreed upon at the time of booking.

Specific details for this update include:

Cancellation Fees:

Cancellation fees will follow the new deposit policy for sailings made on or after June 18, 2025.

If a reservation is cancelled during the deposit cancellation fee period and the deposit was 10%, the cancellation fees will also be 10% of the voyage fare.

Cancellation fees for guests who previously paid a 20% deposit will be 20% of the voyage fare.

Per our existing policy, deposits will continue to be non-refundable for Concierge Guests.

Modifications:

If a Guest is outside the cancellation fee period and prefers to take advantage of the new 10% deposit policy, they may cancel and rebook their reservation under the updated terms.

Standard cancellation fees may apply for reservations within the cancellation fee period, as outlined in the terms and conditions.

For Onboard Placeholder Offers:

Guests who have booked a Placeholder Reservation will also see a change in the required deposit when they add a sail date to their reservation if the sailing is 7 nights or longer.

Guests will only be required to pay a 5% deposit. If the reservation is cancelled outside of the deposit cancellation fee period, Guests will only be subjected to a 5% cancellation fee.

In addition to the deposit percentage change, there will no longer be a three day hold when converting Onboard Placeholder Offers through the Contact Center or when booking online. A deposit will now be due at the time of placeholder conversion now that placeholders can be converted online.

Sea It From A New Perspective:

As a fan of all things Disney Cruise Line, this change will definitely help in the early booking process, easing that up-front cost.

However, the price of the cruise remains the same (as far we can tell) which will make the remaining balance greater, or split-payments larger as you progress down to your final payment date.

As such, with Disney Cruise Line being amongst the most expensive in the family/casual cruise industry, the idea that paying, say $250.00 at time of booking in lieu of $500 is greatly appealing, with that looming additional amount due before setting sail.

This could lead to increased cancellations - especially towards those final payment dates. This idea might sound good to avid cruisers, who know they (on other cruise lines) can get some great deals and savings by booking those last minute space available rooms, when the cruise lines just want to fill the ship. Disney, however, is quite known for NOT doing this, with those special deals (if available) often going primarily to Disney Cast Members.

This reduced deposit could also mean increased prices all around - let's say the voyage jumps from $2500 to $5000, that 10% is now the original 500.00 deposit fare we mentioned earlier.

All of this said, right now is an exciting time for the Disney Cruise Line with not only the Disney Adventure and the Disney Destiny expected later this year, but four new ships beyond that,