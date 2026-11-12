Disney Cruise Line Sails Back into Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Captain Mickey and more will make appearances as Disney marks the parade's centennial celebration.

Disney Cruise Line is setting sail for New York City this Thanksgiving as its “Magic Meets the Seas” float returns to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a crew of beloved Disney characters.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line’s “Magic Meets the Seas” float will return to New York City for the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Captain Mickey Mouse, Captain Minnie Mouse, and First Mate Goofy will appear in special glittering officer ensembles alongside a collection of beloved Disney characters.

Joining them will be Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Mirabel from Encanto, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and several iconic Disney royal couples.

The float will also feature performers showcasing ocean-inspired choreography set to Disney Cruise Line’s anthem, “Shimmering Seas.”

The “Magic Meets the Seas” float celebrates Disney Cruise Line’s signature vacation experiences, including Broadway-style entertainment, themed spaces, dining, and onboard service.

The parade appearance comes amid Disney Cruise Line’s continued expansion, including the recently announced Disney Believe, scheduled to debut in December 2027.

The 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 26, in New York City.

Speaking of Disney Believe:

Back in October, Laughing Place hit the open ocean aboard the Disney Wish for a voyage filled with incredible scavenger hunts and performances inspired by the Disney Believe.

Culminating in a massive Disney Believe Reveal, you can learn all about our adventures with our video series below!

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