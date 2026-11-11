Make the Holidays Magic: Disney's Annual Toy Drive Returns for 79th Year to Benefit Marine Toys for Tots

Disney invites guests to spread holiday cheer by donating toys through December 24.

As part of Disney's "Make the Holidays Magic" campaign, Disney has launched their 79th annual toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots.

What's Happening:

With the holidays just around the corner, Disney has launched its annual toy drive, once again partnering with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to bring joy to children in need.

This cherished tradition marks Disney's 79th year of collaboration with the organization, which Disney helped establish with its iconic train logo back in 1948, a year after the program's launch. Since then, Toys for Tots has distributed 732 million toys to 325 million children.

Running through December 24, those looking to contribute can now purchase a gift from a specially curated selection of toys online via DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive that will be directly delivered to Toys for Tots.

Guests can also drop off new, unwrapped toys until December 11 at select Disney Stores, locations in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

Beginning November 16, collection boxes will be available at retail locations in Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District and hotels until December 10.

Disney VoluntEARS and employees play a vital role by helping assemble collection boxes and sort and distribute toys across the country.

Disney's "Make the Holidays Magic" campaign also features an original short film, The Invisible Horse, and special initiatives designed to spread holiday cheer to families around the world. For more information, visit Disney.com/HolidayMagic.

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