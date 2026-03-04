Get A First Look Inside the New Disney Adventure as Ship Gets Christened in Traditional Ceremony

As the new Disney Adventure gets christened ahead of its maiden voyage, we're getting an official sneak peek inside the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line welcomed its newest ship, the Disney Adventure, to their fleet in a special event that celebrated the beloved Disney stories, characters, and music that will come to life onboard. The elegant artistry of the christening ceremony punctuated the introduction of the cruise line’s first ever ship to sail in Southeast Asia.

In the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the ship, guests witnessed the magic of Disney storytelling come to life through regional vocalists and musicians, incredible video effects, and star-studded surprises, including special appearances from Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse.

A 23-piece orchestra, Hollywood Performing Arts Hall of Fame inductee Jed Madela, and international recording artist of Eurovision fam Dami Im guided the show through classic Disney, Pixar, and Marvel melodies accompanied by stunning visuals that sprung to life on screens that surrounded the stage and seemed to engulf the audience.

Chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, and President of Disney Signature Experiences, Joe Schott, joined the artists on stage to mark the occasion.

The Godparent of the Disney Adventure, Robert Downey Jr., lent his voice to the ceremonial blessing for good fortune for the ship and all its guests, saying “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they’ve created. Being the Godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor, and I have some serious duties to perform, so let’s make it official, shall we?”