Get A First Look Inside the New Disney Adventure as Ship Gets Christened in Traditional Ceremony
As the new Disney Adventure gets christened ahead of its maiden voyage, we're getting an official sneak peek inside the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line welcomed its newest ship, the Disney Adventure, to their fleet in a special event that celebrated the beloved Disney stories, characters, and music that will come to life onboard. The elegant artistry of the christening ceremony punctuated the introduction of the cruise line’s first ever ship to sail in Southeast Asia.
- In the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the ship, guests witnessed the magic of Disney storytelling come to life through regional vocalists and musicians, incredible video effects, and star-studded surprises, including special appearances from Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse.
- A 23-piece orchestra, Hollywood Performing Arts Hall of Fame inductee Jed Madela, and international recording artist of Eurovision fam Dami Im guided the show through classic Disney, Pixar, and Marvel melodies accompanied by stunning visuals that sprung to life on screens that surrounded the stage and seemed to engulf the audience.
- Chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Josh D’Amaro, and President of Disney Signature Experiences, Joe Schott, joined the artists on stage to mark the occasion.
- The Godparent of the Disney Adventure, Robert Downey Jr., lent his voice to the ceremonial blessing for good fortune for the ship and all its guests, saying “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they’ve created. Being the Godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor, and I have some serious duties to perform, so let’s make it official, shall we?”
- Downey Jr. cued the orchestra, saying, “You bring the theme and I’ll bring the thunder,” followed by the official blessing, “I christen thee, Disney Adventure, may God bless this ship and all who sail upon her.” The Christening Ceremony culminated with a multitude of beloved Disney characters in a rousing rendition of “Let’s Set Sail."
What They're Saying:
- Josh D'Amaro: “The Walt Disney Company has always been built on the power of storytelling and innovation – and Disney Cruise Line brings those values to life in extraordinary ways. Our cruise ships are ambassadors of our brand that carry joy, wonder and enchantment to destinations around the world. As our first ship to homeport in Asia, the Disney Adventure represents a new chapter for Disney Cruise Line and will introduce Disney to audiences who may be experiencing our magic for the very first time. It offers fans across this region an opportunity to immerse themselves in unforgettable ways and create memories that are uniquely Disney.”
Peeking Around:
- Along with the christening ceremony, Disney also shared several first look images from around the ship, one from each of the seven unique districts that are featured aboard the Disney Adventure.
- These include Disney Discovery Reef, home of Palo Trattoria and Mike & Sulley’s Flavors of Asia, two of the ship’s signature fine dining restaurants. As well as Bewitching Boba and Brews, a bubble tea shop, and Taverna Portorosso, a sports bar styled after the coastal Italian village in the Pixar Animation Studios favorite, Luca.
- Wayfinder Bay, a sun-drenched retreat on the ship’s stern inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana.
- Marvel Landing, the first locations with real attractions at sea (sorry, AquaMouse), including Ironcycle Test Run, the longest rollercoaster at sea, Pym Quantum Racers, and Groot Galaxy Spin.
- Town Square, a celebration of Disney Princess characters, welcomes guests to a central gathering place. This area invites guests to experience the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and whimsical dining and lounge venues, including Spellbound and Enchanted Summer Restaurant. This also serves as the access point to the nearby Walt Disney Theatre, home to live performances including “Disney Seas the Adventure” and “Remember,” an all-new production created exclusively for those sailing aboard the Disney Adventure.
- Nearby, guests will find two of the ship’s signature restaurants: Navigator’s Club and Hollywood Spotlight Club.
- Disney Imagination Garden is the heart of the Disney Adventure. The open‑air courtyard centers around a prominent Garden Stage, where large‑scale performances, character moments, and celebratory events unfold during the day and throughout the evening on the voyage. The area also serves as home to two quick service eateries - Gramma Tala’s Kitchen and Mowgli’s Eatery, which offer a blend of Pacific and Indian inspired menus.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6 serves as the inspiration for San Fransokyo Street, a vibrant urban market featuring themed entertainment and shopping experiences for guests. The district plays host to the Big Hero Arcade, a gaming lounge; Baymax Cinemas, a four-screen movie theater; Alley Cat Café; and a myriad of all-new signature shopping experiences including Duffy and Friends Shop and the National Geographic Store.
- Toy Story Place is a dedicated water play area that celebrates the colorful world of Pixar’s Toy Story films. Located on the ship’s upper decks, this area invites families to explore several playful water features inspired by the films, including a large family pool, multiple whirlpools, towering water slides, and interactive splash pads.
Ship Shape:
- The Disney Adventure is a stepsister of sorts in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, acquired by the Walt Disney Company in an enormous deal where it was sold for pennies on the dollar, from the now defunct Genting corporation. The company was folding, and this ship (formerly the Global Dream) was left partially complete and left Disney to finish the gargantuan vessel.
- Now, after years of work and renovation the Disney Adventure is days away from its maiden voyage, ready to whisk guests into a world of epic storytelling and cruises off the shores of Singapore for 3 or 4 nights to allow guests to enjoy all the fun on board.
- Officially the eighth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure will remain homeported in Singapore for a minimum of five years, with the option to extend that residency.
