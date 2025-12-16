Meyer Werft Officially Hands Ownership of Disney Adventure to Disney Cruise Line
The new ship is set to set sail in March of 2026.
While yes, Disney had previously acquired the now-named Disney Adventure years ago, the company has officially taken ownership of the new vessel from Meyer Werft after it completed its sea trials.
What’s Happening:
- On the heels of the Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line has now accepted the new Disney Adventure into their fleet.
- The milestone moment comes as shipbuilder Meyer Werft finalizes the handover of the ship, in a special ceremony that took place ahead of the new ship’s Maiden Voyage set for March of 2026.
- The new ship will homeport in Singapore, remaining exclusive to that region for several years while they welcome guests aboard the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- Captain Wolfgang, Shipyard Captain; Bernd Eikens, CEO of Meyer Werft; Philip Gennotte, Disney Cruise Line Portfolio Senior Executive Project Management, Newbuild and Development, Walt Disney Imagineering; Mike Davie, Project Management Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering; and Captain Fabian, Disney Cruise Line Captain were on hand to celebrate the occasion alongside Mickey and Minnie.
- The ship, acquired mid-build from a different line, is massive and was originally slated to debut this month with its maiden voyage but was delayed until March 10, 2026.
- The ship will sail on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only days at sea and something for everyone to enjoy onboard.
- The ship will be both a journey and a destination, with endless opportunities for families to have an unforgettable vacation without ever leaving the ship. Offering several districts filled with entertainment, culinary offerings, merchandise experiences and more, guests can find areas like Wayfinder Bay, San Fransokyo Street, and the hub of all the action aboard, Disney Imagination Garden. Not to mention a full roller coaster at sea in the Marvel Landing area.
- Be sure to check out our Disney Adventure hub for more information. To book your adventure aboard the Disney Adventure or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com