Photos/Video: Spider-Man Officially Changes Name of Disneyland Paris' Second Gate as Guests are Welcomed to Disney Adventure World

It's been day that Disneyland Paris and their fans have been looking forward to for quite some time as the second gate at the resort has officially become Disney Adventure World. While guests gathered in the morning as the park opened, the official transformation from The Walt Disney Studios Park happened, with a little help from Spider-Man.

There, he waved from the landmark water tower above the park while making videos of himself before getting a call from Mr. Stark, and when getting ready to descend from the heights above....tore off the original park name and logo, revealing a brand new one underneath. Take a look at the full moment below.

Shortly after this moment, Disneyland Paris posted a more cinematic version of this moment, complete with backstory, for all to enjoy that you can watch below.

From there, guests headed directly into the....gift shops. Where new merch and special merchandise available just for the occasion today was flying off the shelves. We also got to see more of the new park logo merchandise yesterday, as well.

After stopping at the merchandise locations, many of the guests went straight ahead after exiting the World Premiere soundstage and moved toward the new areas of the park, Adventure Way and World of Frozen.

It was along Adventure Way that numerous cast members and characters were along the path, clapping and welcoming guests to not only the new area of the park, but this new era for all of Disneyland Paris as a whole.

Characters from pre-existing areas of the park, including Marvel Avengers Campus and Toy Story Playland were also out greeting, along with Mickey and Minnie in their new Adventure Way outfits. Anna and Elsa were seen with World of Frozen as their backdrop, and Flynn and Rapunzel can be seen in front of their new attraction, Raiponce Tangled Spin.

One of the most popular meet and greets this morning though, was the chance to meet Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski.

For more from the new Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris, be sure to check out our Disney Adventure World landing.