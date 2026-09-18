Disney Believe Cruise Ship Begins to Take Shape Using Innovative Gigablock Strategy

Disney Cruise Line fans who are anxiously awaiting the next ship the Disney Believe will be excited to check out newly released photos of its construction, which is utilizing an innovative gigablock strategy. Scroll down for more on what that means.

What's happening:

Today Disney Cruise Line shared its first look at the new cruise ship Disney Believe under construction.

Disney Believe reached a major milestone at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany, where the first of three massive gigablocks that will form the ship was completed and floated out.

President of Disney Signature Experiences Natacha Rafalski shared a video via LinkedIn, explaining how the innovative gigablock strategy works in construction of the Disney Believe.

Disney Cruise Line plans to debut the Disney Believe in 2027.

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