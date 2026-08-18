Get A BTS Look at What Could Be D23's Biggest Reveal This Year
Everyone saw what it looked ON stage, but what about BACK stage?
One Disney Staffer is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at one of the more memorable moments from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that on Saturday, the Disney Experiences presentation at the Honda Center during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, there was one last surprise announcement.
- In a last minute moment, we saw host Neil Patrick Harris remind Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum that he would only host the show if he swore to bring back his favorite animatronic character, Dreamfinder, as seen in the original Journey Into Imagination at EPCOT.
- Also channeling a memorable moment of The Great Movie Ride, Neil was wearing a cloak that was pulled away to reveal the actor in a full Dreamfinder costume.
- Now, Jason Recher, Vice President - Segment Content Creation & Digital Integration at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products shared a special moment on his LinkedIn featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the big reveal of Harris in the full Dreamfinder garb.
- Taking place during showtime, you can see the backstage angle of the moment the crowds went wild, learning that the attraction would be updated.
- You can see what the moment looked like from the audience in our video below.
- Recher posted the video, sharing that an 80s icon was called upon to reveal the return of yet another 80s icon.
- The moment was one of the (arguably, few) big surprises of the night. Fans have longed for a new iteration of Journey Into Imagination at EPCOT since the original shuttered back in 1998. We have been on the third iteration of the attraction since 2002, following a short-lived version that featured neither Dreamfinder or Figment in more than a cameo. After outcry, Figment was restored in the rehashed version and has been that way since.
- We don't have many specifics regarding the new version revealed on Saturday, just that it is in development.
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