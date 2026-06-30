Save Up to $500 Per Guest on Select Disney Cruise Line Sailings This Fall
Disney Cruise offers exceptional savings for fall adventures.
Disney Cruise Line is offering savings of $500 per guest on sailing select sailings from October through December.
What's Happening:
- If you've been thinking about taking your first or latest Disney Cruise, then now might be the time – as Disney Cruise Line has introduced a fabulous new offer for select sailings this fall and winter.
- Guests can save up to $500 per guest on select sailings from October 1 to December 31, 2026. For parties of 3 sharing the same stateroom on select 7-night sailings, that’s a savings of $1,500!
- Make use of this offer to set sail for Halloween thrills and holiday wonder on the Disney Treasure and Disney Fantasy sailing from Florida or the Disney Wonder sailing from San Diego.
- See how the savings add up, with a maximum of 5 guests per stateroom (subject to stateroom availability):
- Select 7-Night Sailings
- Verandah Stateroom: Save $500 USD per person
- Oceanview Stateroom: Save $400 USD per person
- Inside Stateroom: Save $300 USD per person
- Select Sailings for 6 Nights or Less
- Verandah Stateroom: Save $250 USD per person
- Oceanview Stateroom: Save $200 USD per person
- Inside Stateroom: Save $150 USD per person
- Cruisers must book by August 30 to make use of this offer. For help booking this offer or any other Disney Cruise Line trips, be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel!
Sailing Dates available at launch
(Subject to change and availability)
Disney Wonder sailings from San Diego
- 10/3/26
- 10/18/26
- 10/22/26
- 10/27/26
- 11/2/26
- 11/5/26
- 11/9/26
- 11/16/26
- 11/22/26
- 11/29/26
- 12/4/26
- 12/11/26
- 12/18/26
- 12/22/26
- 12/29/26
Disney Fantasy sailings from Port Canaveral
- 10/18/26
- 10/23/26
- 11/1/26
- 11/6/26
- 11/15/26
- 11/20/26
- 11/29/26
- 12/4/26
- 12/13/26
- 12/27/26
Disney Treasure sailings from Port Canaveral
- 10/3/26
- 10/10/26
- 10/17/26
- 10/24/26
- 10/31/26
- 11/7/26
- 11/14/26
- 11/28/26
- 12/5/26
- 12/12/26
- 12/19/26
- 12/26/26
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