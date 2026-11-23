Inspired by displays on the Disney Wish and Treasure, the new designs come in two shapes and stand up to 10 feet tall.

Gingerbread houses are something of a tradition for Disney. You'll find them at Haunted Mansion Holiday and in some resort hotels. On Disney Cruise Line, you'll find gingerbread towers, and Disney has given fans of these incredible creations a little peek behind the scenes of their creation.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks Blog has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the gingerbread towers being created across the fleet for the holiday season.

The towers draw on a style previously featured aboard the Wish and Treasure. Laughing Place shared photos of the Wish’s holiday display in 2023.

According to Disney, the fleet’s displays involve 80 crew members, 1,300 pounds of gingerbread mix and more than 700 pounds of powdered sugar and fondant.

Work begins ashore with wooden bases and tiered structures designed to nest together for storage. Once aboard, marine and technical operations teams assemble and secure the tiers before pastry chefs spend several days adding gingerbread and decorations.

Each shipboard culinary team personalizes its tower, and the teams share photos for a friendly fleetwide competition judged by a shoreside panel. Guests aboard the Wish can also look for more than 80 Hidden Mickeys on its tower.

The end result of each design is very different, depending on the pastry chefs involved in the creations.

Check the chefs out in action in this post on Instagram.

For more gingerbread at sea, select ships are offering themed merchandise and a seasonal 626 Gingerbread House drink at onboard cafés. The drink includes gingerbread, caramel, cinnamon, vanilla ice cream, a Stitch marshmallow and spice drops.

Other offerings on select Very Merrytime sailings include Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Party, a tree lighting and visits with Santa.



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