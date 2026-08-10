Disney Cruise Line Offers Savings Up to $1,500 USD on Select Sailings

New January through March 2027 sailings aboard the Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy and Disney Treasure have been added to Disney Cruise Line's latest savings offer.

Disney Cruise Line is giving travelers even more opportunities to save on a magical getaway, with new January through March 2027 sailing dates now added to its latest cruise offer. For a limited time, Guests can save up to $1,500 per stateroom on select sailings when booking by August 30, 2026.

What’s Happening:

The offer provides savings of up to $500 per Guest on select Disney Cruise Line voyages departing October 1, 2026, through March 26, 2027. The promotion applies to parties of up to five Guests staying in the same stateroom, making it an especially appealing opportunity for families and groups planning a Disney cruise vacation.

And now, with dozens of new sailing dates added for early 2027, there are even more chances to take advantage of the offer.

The savings vary based on both the length of the sailing and the type of stateroom selected.

On select 7-night sailings, Guests can save: Verandah Stateroom: $500 per person Oceanview Stateroom: $400 per person Inside Stateroom: $300 per person

For select 3-, 4-, 5- and 6-night sailings, the savings are: Verandah Stateroom: $250 per person Oceanview Stateroom: $200 per person Inside Stateroom: $150 per person

With up to five Guests eligible per stateroom, the offer can add up quickly. For example, three Guests sharing a stateroom on an eligible seven-night sailing could save as much as $1,500 when each Guest receives the maximum $500 savings.

The promotion must be booked by August 30, 2026, and is subject to applicable restrictions, stateroom availability and the specific sailing selected.

The offer includes select sailings aboard the Disney Treasure, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder, giving travelers options on both coasts.

Guests can experience Halloween and holiday magic aboard Disney Cruise Line during select fall and winter departures, while the newly added early 2027 dates extend the opportunity into the new year.

The Disney Wonder will sail from San Diego, while the Disney Fantasy and Disney Treasure will depart from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Disney Wonder - San Diego

The following Disney Wonder departures are included in the offer, subject to availability:

2026:

October 3, 18, 22, 27

November 2, 5, 9, 16, 22, 29

December 4, 11, 18, 22, 29

2027:

January 3, 7, 10, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29

February 1, 5, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26

March 1, 5, 8, 19, 22, 26

Disney Fantasy - Port Canaveral

The Disney Fantasy also has several newly added departures from Port Canaveral:

2026:

October 18, 23

November 1, 6, 15, 20, 29

December 4, 13, 27

2027:

January 6, 10, 20

February 3

March 3, 17



Disney Treasure - Port Canaveral

The Disney Treasure rounds out the offer with additional departures from Port Canaveral, including a large selection of newly added 2027 dates:

2026:

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

November 7, 14, 28

December 5, 12, 19, 26

2027:

January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

February 6, 13, 27

March 6, 13, 20

With the expanded list of eligible departures, Disney Cruise Line's latest offer gives families and groups more flexibility when planning a vacation at sea.

Whether you're hoping to experience the Halloween season, celebrate the holidays aboard a Disney cruise, or plan a winter escape in early 2027, the newly added dates provide plenty of options to consider.

Guests interested in taking advantage of the promotion must book by August 30, 2026. Savings are subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions, and the offer is limited to select sailings and staterooms.

To book these discounted sailings, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your booking needs!

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