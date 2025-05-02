Disney Cruise Line Grants Wishes as Disney Week of Wishes Continues
Appropriately enough, the kids all set sail on the Disney Wish
As part of Disney’s inaugural Disney Week of Wishes, celebrating the company’s long standing relationship with Make-A-Wish, Disney Cruise Line got in on the fun and granted some wishes of their own.
What’s Happening:
- As part of The Walt Disney Company’s inaugural “Disney Week of Wishes," Disney Cruise Line granted some wishes at sea.
- Three Make-A-Wish children and their families had their wishes granted when they were invited to sail aboard the aptly named Disney Wish.
- Disney Cruise Line cast and crew members welcomed Kara, Delaney, Anthony and their families aboard for a magical cruise vacation. Each of the families sailed aboard the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral, Florida, visiting Nassau, The Bahamas, and Disney Cruise Line’s private island destination, Disney Castaway Cay.
- While onboard, they experienced incredible live shows, spectacular fireworks at sea, special moments with some of their favorite characters, and more.
- Ever since she saw her first TV commercial for Disney Cruise Line, 15-year-old Kara Betancourt, from Colorado, dreamed of sailing with DCL. When asked what her wish would be, Kara, who is nonverbal, gleefully signed “big boat" in American Sign Language.
- Kara’s sister, Ella, another Make-A-Wish grant recipient, and their parents joined for a family adventure. The family had a blast floating in the turquoise water at Disney Castaway Cay and delighted in catching bubbles during the stage show of The Little Mermaid in The Walt Disney Theater.
- Delaney Binker, 15, from Florida, was excited to board the Disney Wish and visit another country - The Bahamas - for the first time. Along with her mom, dad, and brother, Delaney was joined by her best friend, her grandma. Onboard the Disney Wish, Delaney met all of her favorite Disney princesses.
- Anthony DiDonato, 17, from Colorado, loves cruising and enjoyed his first time on a Disney Cruise Line ship. Anthony’s younger sister Aubrey, 10, said that Anthony was “really happy" during the sailing, adding that “he loves spending time with his family." Anthony, Aubrey, their parents, and members of their extended family donned pirate garb for the Pirates in the Caribbean deck party, where they danced in the glow of fireworks over the upper decks.
- While onboard, Anthony, Delaney and Kara made friends with many of the Disney Cruise Line crew members, who helped make their voyage even more magical. “Crew and cast members have gone out of their way and just make you feel like you’re the most special person on the ship," said Delaney’s mom, Carolyn.
- And it wasn’t only the guests who were moved and inspired by the courage and resilience of guests like Anthony, Delaney and Kara.
- Efforts like these are part of what makes Disney the world’s largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish, granting a wish every hour of every day.
- Disney Week of Wishes celebrates the long-standing, 45-year relationship with Make-A-Wish and Disney. Disney is the world’s largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish.
- Since 2010, Disney Cruise Line has granted more than 5,600 wishes for kids around the world.
- When the Disney Wish debuted in 2022, Disney Cruise Line even reimagined the time-honored role of a ship godparent by naming all Make-A-Wish children - including past, present and future recipients - godchildren of the Disney Wish.
- Disney and Make-A-Wish have helped grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world since 1980. Historically, one out of every two wishes granted in the U.S. through Make-A-Wish has been a Disney wish. For nearly 45 years, Disney has created joy for kids and families when it’s needed most, granting over 165,000 wishes in the process. For children with critical illnesses, a Disney wish can be transformative – bringing happiness, hope, and inspiration when it’s needed most.
