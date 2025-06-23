Disney Legend Floyd Norman Introducing July “The Jungle Book” Screening in LA
The legendary Disney animator will be on hand at the Vidiots screening.
The Jungle Book will be one of the films screening at Los Angeles’ revival house Vidiots in July, accompanied by a special in-person introduction from Floyd Norman.
What’s Happening:
- 1967’s classic The Jungle Book is screening Saturday, July 12 at 1:00pm in the Eagle Theatre at Los Angeles’ Vidiots.
- The screening will feature an in-person introduction from legendary Disney animator – and official Disney Legend – Floyd Norman.
- Lloyd’s first project for Disney was 1959’s Sleeping Beauty and he became the first African-American artist employed by the studio on a long-term basis. His decades-spanning career contributing to both Disney and Pixar projects includes One Hundred and One Dalmatians, The Sword in the Stone, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan, Dinosaur, The Tigger Movie, Toy Story 2 and Monsters, Inc. and, of course, The Jungle Book. He has a long list of credits for other companies as well, including a ton of TV work for the likes of Hanna-Barbera and Ruby-Spears in the 1970s and 1980s.
- Norman was inducted as a Disney Legend in 2007.
- Tickets can be purchased at VidiotsFoundation.org and are $13.00 General Admission for non-members and $11.50 for Military, Senior (65+) or Student/Child, or $10.00 for a Wheelchair Accessible Space.
A True Legend:
- Floyd Norman is a hugely important figure in Disney’s history and, at 90 years old, one of the few remaining connections we have left as far as those who personally worked under Walt on some of his iconic films.
- Last year, Floyd had a special window display at Disney California Adventure, honoring the man and his many contributions to Disney’s history.
- All of which is to say, if you’re able to, this would be a screening well worth checking out. Though not a full post-movie Q&A, getting even “just" an introduction by such a notable and talented person like Norman, with such pivotal ties to The Jungle Book specifically and Disney in general, is a great opportunity.
- For those who are not familiar with it, Vidiots is a terrific revival house in LA (along with an actual functioning rental store for DVDs and Blu-rays), always playing great films to appreciative crowds, often with special guests in attendance.
