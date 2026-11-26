Doctor Doom-inspired hot dogs, colorful cocktails and a throne-shaped popcorn bucket are among the offerings coming to Disney parks and ships.

Doctor Doom is bringing an appetite for conquest to Disney destinations around the world. In celebration of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, Disney has revealed a lineup of themed food, drinks and collectibles at four resorts and aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks has dropped a global review of all things Doom when it comes to all the Avengers: Doomsday-related food and drink coming to most of the resorts as well as Disney Cruise Line.

For the Doom menu coming to Disneyland Paris, check out our previous coverage.

For everything else, read on.

Disneyland Resort

At Disney California Adventure, the following treats and drinks will be available December 10, 2026, through February 18, 2027:

Doom Dog: An all-beef hot dog topped with French onion aïoli, peppers, onions, mystical relish, and silver shimmer. Find it at Shawarma Palace.

Spiced Doom Cookie: A classic gingerbread cookie featuring Doctor Doom, available at Pym Test Kitchen, Shawarma Palace and Shawarma & More. Mobile ordering is available at Pym Test Kitchen.

Latverian Libation: A non-alcoholic mix of Sprite and green apple syrup, finished with shimmering green apple popping spheres. It will be offered at Pym Test Kitchen, with mobile ordering available.

Doomstadt Darkness Cocktail: Vodka, apple and melon liqueurs and white cranberry juice, topped with edible glitter and served in a Particle Beaker with a black sugar rim. Find it at Pym Tasting Lab, where mobile ordering is available.

A Doomstadt Throne Bucket is also coming soon to Pym Tasting Lab, Pym Test Kitchen and Shawarma & More. It includes green kettle corn at purchase and is limited to two per person, per transaction, while supplies last. Mobile ordering will be available at the two Pym locations.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

At Hong Kong Disneyland, Starliner Diner is serving the Incursion Platter, featuring a deep-fried dumpling, Bolognese potato skin and black garlic toast. Guests can pair it with the Dark Horizon, a blend of ginger beer soda, Coke, lemon juice, green mint and sliced lime.

At The Archivist in Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, the Worlds Collide Platter combines a deep-fried charcoal dough fritter with snow crab meat, cucumber seaweed, salad and Thai basil mayo.

Worlds Collide: Rum, blue curaçao liqueur, grenadine, kumquat purée, cranberry juice and tonic water.

Latverian Potation: Kahlúa, black spicy tequila gold, Baileys, white syrup, matcha powder and soda water.



Kahlúa, black spicy tequila gold, Baileys, white syrup, matcha powder and soda water. These food and beverage offerings are available through February 28, 2027. A Doomstadt Throne Bucket is also available while supplies last at the popcorn and frozen lollipops cart on Main Street, U.S.A., and the candy and lollipops cart in Tomorrowland.

Tokyo Disney Resort

Beginning December 1, 2026, Disney Ambassador Hotel guests can find two new offerings:

Chicken Kebab and Shrimp Shawarma: Spicy chicken kebab, shrimp and vegetables wrapped in a tortilla with spicy salsa sauce; a creamy ginger sauce option is also available. Find it at Tick Tock Diner.

Latverian Drink: A non-alcoholic drink layering green apple jelly with Coca-Cola, black lemon jelly and marzipan, available at Hyperion Lounge.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s themed menu includes savory bites beginning December 18, 2026: