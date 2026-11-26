Disney Parks Unveils “Avengers: Doomsday” Food and Drinks Around the World
Doctor Doom-inspired hot dogs, colorful cocktails and a throne-shaped popcorn bucket are among the offerings coming to Disney parks and ships.
Doctor Doom is bringing an appetite for conquest to Disney destinations around the world. In celebration of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, Disney has revealed a lineup of themed food, drinks and collectibles at four resorts and aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.
What's Happening:
- Disney Parks has dropped a global review of all things Doom when it comes to all the Avengers: Doomsday-related food and drink coming to most of the resorts as well as Disney Cruise Line.
- For the Doom menu coming to Disneyland Paris, check out our previous coverage.
- For everything else, read on.
Disneyland Resort
- At Disney California Adventure, the following treats and drinks will be available December 10, 2026, through February 18, 2027:
- Doom Dog: An all-beef hot dog topped with French onion aïoli, peppers, onions, mystical relish, and silver shimmer. Find it at Shawarma Palace.
- Spiced Doom Cookie: A classic gingerbread cookie featuring Doctor Doom, available at Pym Test Kitchen, Shawarma Palace and Shawarma & More. Mobile ordering is available at Pym Test Kitchen.
- Latverian Libation: A non-alcoholic mix of Sprite and green apple syrup, finished with shimmering green apple popping spheres. It will be offered at Pym Test Kitchen, with mobile ordering available.
- Doomstadt Darkness Cocktail: Vodka, apple and melon liqueurs and white cranberry juice, topped with edible glitter and served in a Particle Beaker with a black sugar rim. Find it at Pym Tasting Lab, where mobile ordering is available.
- A Doomstadt Throne Bucket is also coming soon to Pym Tasting Lab, Pym Test Kitchen and Shawarma & More. It includes green kettle corn at purchase and is limited to two per person, per transaction, while supplies last. Mobile ordering will be available at the two Pym locations.
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
- At Hong Kong Disneyland, Starliner Diner is serving the Incursion Platter, featuring a deep-fried dumpling, Bolognese potato skin and black garlic toast. Guests can pair it with the Dark Horizon, a blend of ginger beer soda, Coke, lemon juice, green mint and sliced lime.
- At The Archivist in Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, the Worlds Collide Platter combines a deep-fried charcoal dough fritter with snow crab meat, cucumber seaweed, salad and Thai basil mayo.
- Worlds Collide: Rum, blue curaçao liqueur, grenadine, kumquat purée, cranberry juice and tonic water.
- Latverian Potation: Kahlúa, black spicy tequila gold, Baileys, white syrup, matcha powder and soda water.
- These food and beverage offerings are available through February 28, 2027. A Doomstadt Throne Bucket is also available while supplies last at the popcorn and frozen lollipops cart on Main Street, U.S.A., and the candy and lollipops cart in Tomorrowland.
Tokyo Disney Resort
- Beginning December 1, 2026, Disney Ambassador Hotel guests can find two new offerings:
- Chicken Kebab and Shrimp Shawarma: Spicy chicken kebab, shrimp and vegetables wrapped in a tortilla with spicy salsa sauce; a creamy ginger sauce option is also available. Find it at Tick Tock Diner.
- Latverian Drink: A non-alcoholic drink layering green apple jelly with Coca-Cola, black lemon jelly and marzipan, available at Hyperion Lounge.
Disney Cruise Line
- Disney Cruise Line’s themed menu includes savory bites beginning December 18, 2026:
- Doom Dog: A chicken frankfurter on a pandan brioche bun with scallion aioli, spicy tomato salsa and crispy shallots. Find it at Infinity Bar aboard the Disney Adventure.
- Latverian Burger: Grilled Angus beef with smoked provolone, caramelized onions, roasted green chili relish and truffle-Dijon sauce on a black sesame kaiser bun. It will be served at Boiler Bites on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, Tow Mater’s on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, and Goofy’s Grill on the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny.
- Incursion Pizza: Spicy Italian sausage, roasted green bell peppers, charred red onion, black olives, pickled jalapeño, mozzarella, pecorino and basil herb oil. Find it at Pinocchio’s on the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, Luigi’s on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, and Daisy’s Pizza Pies on the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny.
- Starting December 1, the following drinks will be available at select locations aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure:
- Doomstadt Darkness Coffee: A non-alcoholic blend of Illy Arabica espresso, coconut milk, pandan and matcha.
- Doomstadt Draught: A non-alcoholic mix of Lyre’s Rum Alternative and Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu soda with pandan, agave nectar and mint.
- Worlds Collide Colada: Green apple, pineapple, coconut and black sugar, offered as a non-alcoholic Drink of the Day.
- Latverian Alchemy: Clase Azul Reposado and Midori with lemon, lime and agave nectar.
- Incursion Infusion: Bacardí Silver Rum and Ten To One Dark Rum with coconut cream, pandan, lime, pineapple juice and coconut water, offered as a Drink of the Day.
- Also beginning December 1, the non-alcoholic Elixir of Latveria combines boba, Simply Lemonade, coconut water, kiwi, lemongrass and mint. It will be available at Frozone’s Treats on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, and Wheezy’s Freezies on the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure.
- A Doomsday Cooler Bag and Doomsday Popcorn Bag arrive at select locations on all eight ships starting December 1. The Doomstadt Throne Bucket follows on December 18, with popcorn included at purchase. The bucket is limited to two per person, per transaction, while supplies last.